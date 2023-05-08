2022 Geist Erasure Poetry Contest: Longlist

× Expand 2022 Erasure Poetry Contest

We were so impressed by the variety of poems that came from working with this year’s Erasure Text, an excerpt from Anne of Green Gables by L.M. Montgomery (L.C. Page & Co., 1908).

Our thanks to all the writers who entered the contest, and congratulations to the fourteen writers who made the longlist.

“Anne Speaks to Gilbert in the Orchard, August 1937” by Gwen Martin, Yoho, NB

“Ghosting” by kerry doyle, Toronto, ON

“headaches.” by B. Kenneth Brown, Calgary, AB

“‘It’s Complicated,’ Say Former British Colonies” by Nayana Suchak, Toronto, ON

“June Cleaver Lies in Bed” by K.R. Segriff, Toronto, ON

“Life lesson” by Alison Scott, Val-des-Monts, QC

“Migraine” by Emma Skagen, Calgary, AB

“Return to the Lake of Shining Waters” by Andrea Scott, Victoria, BC

“Scarlett” by CB Campbell, Thunder Bay, ON

“Starched and Ironed” by Marianne Hoffard, Berkeley, CA

“Tell Me” by Patricia Myers, Edmonton, AB

“The Feast of Saint Christopher” by Trevor Graumann, Winnipeg, MB

“The Wonder of Things” by Kat Cameron, Edmonton, AB

“Too Dark to See” by Katie Jordon, Toronto, ON

We'll be sharing the shortlist and winners with you soon!

