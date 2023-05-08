2022 Geist Erasure Poetry Contest: Shortlist

× Expand 2022 Erasure Poetry Contest

We’re so happy to announce the shortlist for the 2022 Geist Erasure Poetry Contest.

“Anne Speaks to Gilbert in the Orchard, August 1937” by Gwen Martin, Yoho, NB

“Ghosting” by kerry doyle, Toronto, ON

“headaches.” by B. Kenneth Brown, Calgary, AB

“June Cleaver Lies in Bed” by K.R. Segriff, Toronto, ON

“Migraine” by Emma Skagen, Calgary, AB

“Return to the Lake of Shining Waters” by Andrea Scott, Victoria, BC

“Starched and Ironed” by Marianne Hoffard, Berkeley, CA

“Tell Me” by Patricia Myers, Edmonton, AB

“The Wonder of Things” by Kat Cameron, Edmonton, AB

“Too Dark to See” by Katie Jordon, Toronto, ON

Please join us in celebrating these wonderful poets. We will be announcing the winners soon!

