Hi. It's Been a While.

Third Prize winner of the 5th Occasional Geist Erasure Poetry Contest.

Aliens ate my precious heart. They liked the flavor. With it gone, I was surprised to find my agitation forgotten. The physicians were perplexed. However, they agreed it seemed a blessing. On the whole, I felt more free. I was quite capable, now, of life. I could wander about. Drink. Eat. I became a cannibal. It was easy. But then, I grew hungry for you, your life. So, pardon the intrusion. I could not control my feelings. Press my hand now and be born.