2018 Postcard Story Contest Shortlist

After months of careful consideration and many late nights spent reading (and re-reading) over 250 stories, we are pleased to announce the shortlist for the 2018 Geist Postcard Story Contest. Many thanks to all those who entered and congratulations to the shortlisted entrants!

James Avramenko, "Happy Trails"

Todd Besant, "We've burned"

Mary J Breen, "The Blue Nun"

Chantal Eustace, "Cleaning Lady"

Gwen Lamont, "What's in a Smile"

Carin Makuz, "A Dangerous Habit"

Lana Pesch, "Begin by telling no one"

Janet Trull, "Pay as You Play"

Jessica Waite, "A Cloud of Calm Energy"

The winning entries will be announced in Geist 109, in mailboxes and on newsstands October 2018.

