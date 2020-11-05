2020 Postcard Story Contest Shortlist

After months of careful consideration and many late nights spent reading (and re-reading) more than 200 stories, we are pleased to announce the shortlist for the 2020 Geist Postcard Story Contest. Many thanks to all those who entered and congratulations to the shortlisted entrants!

“Aunt Cathy” by Athena Berting, Burnaby, BC

“Loose Lips” by Robert Binney, Seattle, WA

“You're Cute, Like a Frog” by Trystan Carter, Fredericton, NB

“Paper Cranes” by Madi Challand, Rocky Mountain House, AB

“To Whom It May Concern” by Tom Grainger, London, ON

“The Ice Cube” by Guy Immega, Vancouver, BC

“The Course to the Horizon” by Shena McAuliffe, Schenectady, NY

“Twinning” by Kate O'Gorman, Saskatoon, SK

“Western Child” by Kendall Poe, Brooklyn, NY

The winning entries will be announced in Geist 117, in mailboxes and on newsstands late 2020.

