2021 Literal Literary Postcard Story Contest Shortlist

After months of careful consideration and many late nights spent reading (and re-reading) more than 200 stories, we are pleased to announce the shortlist for the 2021 Geist Literal Literary Postcard Story Contest. Many thanks to all those who entered and congratulations to the shortlisted entrants!

“Fireworks” by K.R. Byggdin, Halifax, NS

“Fear of Infection” by Mary Leah De Zwart, Edmonton, AB

“Velvet Deathtrap” by Jannie Edwards, Edmonton, AB

“Balloons” by Kate French, Calgary, AB

“One-Light Town” by V.J. Hamilton, Toronto, ON

“Genuine Person” by Clayton Longstaff, Victoria, BC

“The Final Act” by Tyler Nyquvest, North Vancouver, BC

“The Blind Date” by Pat Post, Fredericton, NB

“Bastion Square” by Heather Ramsay, Chilliwack, BC

“Who Loves the Vegas Minotaur?” by Jerome Stueart, Columbus, OH

“Watson and I” by Minh Tan, Halifax, NS

The winning entries will be published in Geist 120, in mailboxes and on newsstands May 2022.

