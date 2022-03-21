2021 Literal Literary Postcard Story Contest Winners

We are pleased to announce the winners for the 2021 Geist Literal Literary Postcard Story Contest! Many thanks to all those who entered and congratulations to the winners! First Place: “Velvet Deathtrap” by Jannie Edwards, Edmonton, AB Second Place: “Genuine Person” by Clayton Longstaff, Victoria, BC Third Place: “Who Loves the Vegas Minotaur?” by Jerome Stueart, Columbus, OH The winning entries will be published in Geist 120, in mailboxes and on newsstands May 2022. Click here to see the shortlist! Sign up for the Geist newsletter, to receive updates on upcoming writing contests, workshops and Geist news!