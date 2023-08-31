2023 Postcard Story Contest Shortlist

After months of careful consideration and many long afternoons spent reading (and re-reading) more than 100 stories, we are pleased to announce the shortlist for the 2023 Geist Postcard Story Contest. Many thanks to all those who entered and congratulations to the shortlisted entrants!

“Angel Curls” by Keri Cronin, St. Catharines, ON

“Behind the Scenes” by Naomi St Cyr, Surrey, BC

“Dear Doctor” by Genia Blum, Lucerne, LU, Switzerland

“Don't Have a Cow” by Jill Campbell, Oshawa, ON

“Extreme Left” by Carin Makuz, Belfast, PE

“Fun & Fast” by Ruby Woodruff, North Vancouver, BC

“Sentimental” by Carmen Siegers, Vancouver, BC

“Stomp” by Paul Dhillon, Vancouver, BC

“Surveillance” by Liisa Kovala, Naughton, ON

“Wish You Were” by Becky Tu, Burnaby, BC

The winning entries will be published in Geist 124, in mailboxes and newsstands in September 2023.

Sign up for the Geist newsletter, to receive updates on upcoming writing contests, workshops and Geist news!