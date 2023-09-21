2023 Literal Literary Postcard Story Contest Winners

We are pleased to announce the winners for the 2023 Geist Literal Literary Postcard Story Contest! Many thanks to all those who entered and congratulations to the winners!

First Place: “Surveillance” by Liisa Kovala, Naughton, ON Second Place: “Sentimental” by Carmen Siegers, Vancouver, BC Third Place: “Fun & Fast” by Ruby Woodruff, North Vancouver, BC

Honourable Mentions:

“Angel Curls” by Keri Cronin, St. Catharines, ON

“Behind the Scenes” by Naomi St Cyr, Surrey, BC

“Stomp” by Paul Dhillon, Vancouver, BC

The winning entries will be published in Geist 124, in mailboxes and on newsstands September/October 2023.

Click here to see the shortlist!

