2018 Geist Work Shanty Shortlist

Congratulations to the following writers for making the shortlist of the 2018 Geist Work Shanty Writing Contest!

"Roll Up the Rim, Try Again" by Nicholas Ruddock, Guelph ON

"Here's to the Carpenter!" by J. Tate Barlow, Toronto ON

"The Bookaneer Life" by Carrie L. Clickard, Ormond Beah FL

"Dig Ye Tar Backs, Dig" by Sid Marty, Lundbreck AB

"Dream Job" by JD Stofer, Denman Island BC

"The Snowplow Buccaneer" by Gwen Martin, Yoho NB

"Flighty Girl" by Joanne Underwood, Calgary AB

"Sailing the Accountant Sea" by Jhenn Kinnear, Aurora ON

"Bottle Pickin' Shanty" by Pam Medland, Calgary AB

"It's a Mother" by Brooklyn Scott, Boissevain MB

The winners will be announced in Geist 111, on newsstands in March.