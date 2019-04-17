The Bookaneer Life: A Librarian’s Sea Shanty

Third prize winner of the 2018 Geist Work Shanty Writing Contest

Verse 1

Unchain your hearts from the shelving carts

come join our librarian fleet

If ye’ve drive and ambition to book erudition

we’re the best bookish brigands you’ll meet!

Chorus

For it’s “Arrr, W, Arrr”—We fight Illit’racy!

A pirate band with a book in each hand

and a wealth of expertise

in the five laws, the big six and all the seven seas.

Verse 2

Masters of knowledge from many a college

purveyors of books brave and bold

with masts and yards

and library cards

and a treasure of tomes in our hold.

Chorus

Verse 3

The seas we tread in silent dread

recovering books overdue

with a curse on our lips

we’ll be boarding yer ships

and stealing them back from you!

Chorus

Verse 4

Never taken aback at a critical lack

should it be that our budget constrains.

We renew our book hoard

at the point of a sword

and nobody ever complains!

Chorus

Verse 5

Book piratitude in long- and latitude

Makes for some toil and some strife

but’s no better deedin’

than seein’ kids readin’

Hooray for the Bookaneer life!