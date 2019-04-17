The Bookaneer Life: A Librarian’s Sea Shanty

Third prize winner of the 2018 Geist Work Shanty Writing Contest
Verse 1
Unchain your hearts from the shelving carts
come join our librarian fleet
If ye’ve drive and ambition to book erudition
we’re the best bookish brigands you’ll meet!
Chorus
For it’s “Arrr, W, Arrr”—We fight Illit’racy!
A pirate band with a book in each hand
and a wealth of expertise
in the five laws, the big six and all the seven seas.
Verse 2
Masters of knowledge from many a college
purveyors of books brave and bold
with masts and yards
and library cards
and a treasure of tomes in our hold.
Chorus
Verse 3
The seas we tread in silent dread
recovering books overdue
with a curse on our lips
we’ll be boarding yer ships
and stealing them back from you!
Chorus
Verse 4
Never taken aback at a critical lack
should it be that our budget constrains.
We renew our book hoard
at the point of a sword
and nobody ever complains!
Chorus
Verse 5
Book piratitude in long- and latitude
Makes for some toil and some strife
but’s no better deedin’
than seein’ kids readin’
Hooray for the Bookaneer life!