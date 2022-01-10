Short Long-Distance Writing Contest Longlist

After many months of careful consideration and many late nights spent reading (and re-reading) more than 100 stories, we are pleased to announce the longlist for the Geist Short Long-Distance Writing Contest. Many thanks to all those who entered and congratulations to the longlisted entrants!

“The Great Railway” by Sara Aster, Toronto, ON

“Live, Baby, Live” by Aaron Bichard, Vancouver, BC

“Dave Standard Time (DST)” by Morgan Dick, Calgary, AB

“Fidelity” by Bill Engleson, Denman Island, BC

“Newfoundland Standard Time” by Kate Felix, Toronto, ON

“Greyson Scale: Forgiveness” by Rebecca Fredrickson, Williams Lake, BC

“Finding Jeannie's House” by Anne Glover, Victoria, BC

“Shifting Winds” by Jilly Hyndman, Victoria, BC

“Out of Time” by Jessica Jørgensen, Nykøbing Sj., Denmark

“The In-between” by Jaclyn MacNeil, Hammonds Plains, NS

“New York Super Fudge Chunky Love” by Mandy Ruthnum, Comox, BC

The winning entries will be announced in Geist 119. Thank you for your continued patience.

Sign up for the Geist newsletter, to receive updates on upcoming writing contests, workshops and Geist news!