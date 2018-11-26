The Geist Work Shanty Writing Contest Examples

The writing contest that's bringing back the old timey work shanty updated for new timey jobs! All winning entries will be published in Geist and on geist.com.

Here are some li'l ditties we put together to get those brains a-workin':


I's the Barista (Style of I's the B'y)
I’s the barista that steeps the tea
And I’s the barista that sells her
I’s the barista that creates the drinks
And brings them to your table

Swig your coffee, entrepreneur
Swig your latte, unpaid author
Mocha, London Fog, Cappuccino
All around the café

Webdev-O! (Style of Whiskey-O!)
Webdev-o, Python-o
Coding all night long I know
Java, Perl and Ruby-o
To Android this app must go
Deploy before the sun does glow

Print News Publishers (Style of Barrett's Privateers):
Oh, the year was 1978
How I wish I’d studied business now
A degree of English I earned then
All to deliver the daily news

God damn the web! I had heard
We’d write and sell our newspapers
We’d lose no subs, shed no staff
But we are struggling each day while Facebook laughs
The last of print news publishers

Good luck and happy writing!

Deadline: December 15, 2018

If you’re not sure what a shanty is, check out this YouTube playlist. For a classic example of a sea shanty, check out “Barrett’s Privateers” by Stan Rogers. 

Want more information on prizes, how to enter, or any other burning questions? Check out the Work Shanty Writing Contest page, or the Work Shanty Writing Contest FAQ.

Still unsure? Please email geist@geist.com or call 604-681-9161 with your queries.

