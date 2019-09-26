Wittgenstein Walks (Commercial Drive)

I know that this world exists. 1 Please No Dumping 1.1 Keep Your City Clean 1.2 This Phone Is Shut Off From 11 pm To 5:00 am 1.21 Do Not Sit In Front Of Entrance. 1.211 Sorry For The Inconvenience. 1.3 No Vending – Maximum Fine $500 1.3.1 Best Poutine In B.C. 1.3.2 Bottomless bowling 1.3.3 Keep your pants on 1.4 Got Pot? 1.41 The Vending Machine Does! 1.411 $4 – $6 Grams 1.412 Shatter – Budder – Oil – Hash 1.413 $100 ounces 1.5 Discount Bread—Come on in, take a look around! Save money on all your bread and cookie needs and wants! 1.6 First $200 has no interest 1.7 Happy Lunch I am placed in the world like my eye in its visual field. 2 Sorry, No Cash On Premises 2.1 U Work Today We Pay Today 2.2 Local Traffic Only 2.3 Adult Education For Youth 2.4 Crime Prevention Office 2.41 Closed For The holidays 2.42 Have a Safe Holiday. 2.5 Cellphone Repairs & Unlock 2.6 EAT FRESH HOTDOG & PIZZA 2.61 Pricing and Deals: 2.62 Single Hot Dog: $2.25 + Tx 2.63 Double Deal (pop inc): $5 + Tx 2.64 Pizza: $1.75 + Tx 2.65 1 Pizza / Hotdog: $3.75 + Tx 2.67 Regular Pop: $1.25 2.68 Premium Pop: $1.75 (ask) Something about the world is problematic. 3 Sam’s Vacuum Store 3.1 F&M Glass 3.2 Nitrogen 3.3 Starter Package – 250 – Business Cards, 3.31 Letterheads, Envelopes – Predefined Format 3.4 Superior Dollar 3.41 Cash Now 3.5 Dollar Giant 3.7 Casket Royale 3.8 Driver Services 3.81 Free Devilery ($20 Minimum) 3.9 No Public Washroom 3.91 Please Use Front Door 3.92 Eat Healthy Mexican Food 3.93 Lee Harvey Bin Laden Was A Patsy 3.94 USA Out Of North America We call it the meaning of life. 4 Applause Video’s (As explained by Quintilian, apostrophe was directed to a person present; modern use has extended it to the absent or dead; but it is by no means confined to these, as sometimes erroneously stated.) 4.1 No Narcotics/Cash On Premises 4.12 Seniors: Please Line Up Against The Wall 4.13 Due To Recent Increases In Robberies In This Area 4.14 Please Remove Hats And Sunglasses 4.2 Closed Temporarily—Bank Holdup The world is everything that is the case. 5 Lusitania Coffee Shop 5.1 Adanac Towers 5.12 www.mrdance.ca 5.13 Home Of Andy’s Baking 5.2 Sweet Cherubim 5.21 US Hands Off Cuba 5.3 Luke I am your father 5.31 Shake n Bake Barbershop 5.32 Please Carry Your Bike to the Bzack of the Office 5.321 Please do not line up or smoke in front ofthe building. 5.4 CO2 Systems 5.5 United Croats 5.51 King Tomislav Branch 5.6 Magpie Magazine Gallery 5.7 All food $4.95 all day everyday The world is the totality of facts, not of things. 6 Unloading Only 9 – 99 6.1 Please don’t run after a bus while it’s leaving a stop. 6.11 Once a bus is committed to leaving a stop, the driver’s full attention must be on other traffic. 6.111 The safety of the bus and its passengers is paramount. 6.12 That’s why Company regulations say that buses do not pick up passengers after they leave their stop. 6.2 So running alongside and in some cases slapping the side of the bus can only distract the driver 6.21 Making his/her job more difficult. 6.22 It can also be dangerous for the runner. 6.221 People have slipped and fallen against buses and in some cases have even fallen under a wheel. 6.23 Waiting for the next bus is safer for all concerned and may even prove to be faster. 6.3 “Half this game is ninety percent mental” —Yogi Berra 6.4 Vasco de Gama Cafe 6.41 Vicious Cycle Laundry & Cafe 6.411 Piramidon Egyptian Cafe 6.412 Artistico Greek Cafe 6.413 Thai Away Home 6.414 Nuff-Nice-Ness 6.42 Liquidation Sale 30%–50%–70% off everything 6.43 People Before Profits The world divides into facts. 7 Legion Branch #179 – Open House 7.1 Come In And Meet New Friends 7.2 Fred’s Best Deals 7.3 No Trespassing – Passage Interdit 7.4 Street Cleaning 2 am – 4 am 7.5 Reggae Thursday – Monday Poetry 7.51 Please No Posters Or Grafitti. 7.52 Thanks, Chuck. 7.6 Missing—Have You Seen Dawne? 7.7 New S#it Poetry Slam 7.71 All New Poetry 7.72 Do Not Pass 7.73 Underarms $14 7.8 Steve’s Tailoring Closing Down. 7.81 Thank You For Your Support Over The Years! The difficulty is to say no more than we know. 8 Helium—Cashback—Keys Cut 8.1 Autographed Book Sale—Over 700 Titles 8.11 All Hand Signed Buy Authors 8.2 Hands On Experience Hair Design 8.21 Fur Bearers Defender 8.3 Think Globally 8.4 J, N & Z Deli – Smoked Meat 8.41 Italy On Sale! Form is the possibility of structure. 9 Business Alert – 9.01 Be On The Lookout 9.1 Insert Valid Coins Only 9.11 We Accept Canadian Tire Money 9.2 Ears Pierced While You Wait 9.3 Work At Home 9.301 Earn Serious Income 9.31 Factory Outlet Good Brands 9.4 No Soliciting. That Means Everyone. 9.41 Have Nice Short Haircut. 9.411 You Will Look Better We make to ourselves pictures of facts. 10 T & Q Laundromat 10.1 1st Aid Training 10.2 Kadampa Meditation Centre 10.3 Helen Wang Hair & Beauty 10.4 Findlay Convenience Spartacus Books 10.5 Lunapads 10.6 Morwin Garment Manu. 10.7 Pearl Design Garment Manufactory 10.8 Dog Spa The picture is a model of reality. 11 Casa Verde 11.1 Ivan’s Auto Body 11.11 QA Collision & Glass 11.2 Fluorescent Lights 11.3 Industrial Engraving 11.31 Codex Tools & Fasteners 11.4 Brittania Food Equip. Ltd. The totality of true thoughts is a picture of the world. 12 No BIG Dogs Allowed—sorry, no exceptions 12.1 New Patients & Emergencies—WELCOME! Subtitles borrowed from Wittgenstein’s Tractatus.