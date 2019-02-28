In Memoriam: Priscila Singh Uppal

Priscila Singh Uppal 1974—2018 Priscila Uppal was a smart, joyful, hard-working writer, author of fifteen books of poetry, fiction and non-fiction, as well as short stories, plays, essays, memoir and literary criticism. She was also an editor, a beloved teacher and mentor, a passionate advocate for the arts and, according to Time Out London, Canada’s coolest poet. At Geist we were quite taken by Uppal’s truly original memoir Projections: Encounters with my Runaway Mother, her account of finding her long-lost mother online and travelling to Brazil to meet her. Mum is a film critic whose life is built around movies; Uppal structured the story in the same way: ten chapters, each named for a film her mother had seen a hundred or more times, or a film about Brazil or mothers and daughters. “It’s a very real way in which many of us attempt to understand the difficult people in our lives,” she told CBC in 2014. “We look at the role models in art.” Read an excerpt here.