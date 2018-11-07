Coyote Heading West

Selected texts from June 2017 to July 2018 of the Coyote Sightings and Attack Log Text Alert Group, a group of East Vancouver residents whose aim is to alert members of coyote attacks via text message. Members text coyote sighting information—time, location, number of coyotes, direction of travel—to a moderator, who relays the text to the entire group. For more information or to join, email vanyotes@yahoo.com.

Solo coyote with black cat in jaws shortly after dawn.

Solo coyote with small tortoiseshell cat in jaws at about 6:15 a.m.

Resident walking two large dogs late in the evening when they came near two coyotes on 1200-block Lakewood just south of William. The coyotes were walking calmly, one on each side of the street, completely undisturbed by the presence of dogs behind them.

Cat collar found on front lawn of its house on 1200-block Lakewood; remains of cat found in 2100-block Lakewood next day. Cat owner always called cat in before dusk.

Solo coyote with cat in jaws, around 7:15 a.m.

Solo coyote with young-looking grey tabby in its jaws running north on Garden around 9:40 p.m.

Solo coyote around 10:20 p.m.

Two young coyotes in Pandora Park, when hazed they separated, then ran at high speed going north from the corner of Franklin Street and Templeton.

On 1700-block East 3rd, about half a block east of Commercial Drive, a coyote walked up the steps to a front porch at about 5:30 a.m. within 2 feet of a cat with its owner having coffee. The owner yelled and gave chase to the coyote, which ran east toward Victoria.

Solo coyote heading north on Semlin at 3rd.

Two coyotes at Clark and 8th.

Remains of cat, fur and tail, found in 2100-block Semlin; cat had gone missing the previous morning from a neighbour’s house across the street.

Two coyotes headed east on Charles Street from Lakewood, one checked alley where resident owns several cats while other sat and waited, then both turned on Templeton heading north at 5:45 a.m.

One coyote spotted at Lakewood and 3rd heading east just before 8 p.m.

Two coyotes at Grant and Semlin at 11:15 p.m., heading north.

What sounded like approximately four to six coyotes "yipping" and howling extremely loudly in the park/ bush across from a house at Renfrew and 21st at 2 a.m.

At 8 p.m. a coyote described as very healthy was spotted heading east from the corner of 6th and Garden.

One coyote at 8 p.m., East 1st Avenue and Semlin Drive, last seen heading east on Graveley.

At 12:59 a.m. one large and healthy (not scrawny and skinny) single coyote spotted at the intersection of Garden and East Pender.

At 6:30 a.m. one big coyote crossed the running track at Templeton Park Pool heading from the northwest to the southeast corner (Garden Drive).

At 9:45 p.m. three adult coyotes spotted on Charles Street heading from Kaslo Drive towards Renfrew.

Two coyotes at Pender (2300-block) and Garden, heading west, at 12:08 a.m.

At 10:15 p.m., one coyote was sitting on a driveway at William and Garden. It was chased and took off heading east.

At 8:30 p.m. a coyote was heading east on Charles Street and Commercial Drive.

Just before midnight, a coyote was seen at Templeton and 4th by a person walking her dog. The coyote looked like an adult and stared, not moving, at the dog and person as they walked away.

At 6:50 p.m. a large coyote was seen on William Street between Slocan and Penticton heading west towards Nanaimo.

A cat’s remains were found in the 3700-block of East 17th.

Coyote spotted in the 700-block of Campbell Street in Strathcona at 11:30 p.m. It was eyeing a dog but she got away when the owner spotted the coyote.

A coyote was seen killing a cat at Fraser and 8th at 2 a.m.

Member’s cat was eaten by a coyote on Sunday, May 13, at Napier and Victoria.

Pet cat killed by coyote at Grant and Penticton early Monday night.

Two coyotes were spotted in the Renfrew neighbourhood near Boyd Diversion at 4:30 a.m.

A group member asks that the group be informed of a TV report of a 3-year-old boy attacked outside his home by a coyote at Duthie Avenue and Kitchener Street in Burnaby, late afternoon. The child needed more than 100 stitches to the scalp.

A coyote was seen at Rupert and 22nd just after noon, heading west.

A non-member informed a group member that their 15-year-old Siamese cat who went missing on June 3 was almost certainly killed by a coyote. They found huge amounts of her fur at William and Penticton near their home.

Group member reported that her friend saw a huge coyote by the Clinton Park playground area (Grant and Slocan) at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 8.

Email report from non-member advised that she saw a coyote a few days earlier running along Parker Street near Renfrew at 1 p.m.

Coyote spotted at 1:30 a.m. at Fraser and 35th entering cemetery.

Coyote seen at Kaslo and Adanac at 1:30 a.m. Member chased it (in car) to Notre Dame School parking-lot.

A non-member emailed that on June 14 they found the remains of a (leg and fur) cat in the bushes in the mid-1700-block of East 7th, sniffed out by her dogs while walking.

Coyote seen in 3000-block Parker Street, back alley, at 8 p.m. heading east towards Rupert Park.

A non-member emailed that he saw two coyotes with a cat at 7 a.m. in the Champlain Heights area.

Coyote seen in 3000-block Parker Street, back alley, at 6 a.m. heading east towards Rupert Park.

Coyote running along Parker Street past Nootka, heading west, around 8:30 a.m.

At approximately 11 p.m. a coyote went right near a woman and her cat on northwest side of Dude Chilling Park.

Two coyotes on Parker Street at Hazelton, 11 a.m.

Black and white shorthair cat remains found at Osler and 70th.

Remains of a black cat (back half, legs and tail) found after dawn on Lakewood between Graveley and 1st. (Front half of same cat was found elsewhere and arrived at Vancouver Animal Control two days later, location found not given; owner was located and lives on south side of 1st Avenue, just west of Lakewood.) [Photos available]

Cat owner emailed that she intervened to rescue her cat from two coyotes at Sherbrooke and 35th in the early morning. She heard a noise on the front porch and opened the door to find one coyote had cornered her cat on the porch while the second coyote was waiting on the sidewalk. She grabbed her cat and screamed and the coyote ran off.

Member heard probable coyote barks/ aggressive noises just after midnight coming from the back alley of Parker and Nanaimo.

Friend of member found the back end of a shorthair black cat in her yard in the morning, St. George Street between 16th and 17th.

Remains of an all-white cat found in the morning at Parker and Templeton.

Video surveillance replay from a few streets south (Charles and Templeton) shows a solo mid-size coyote trotting south on Templeton, east sidewalk, at 2:06 a.m. carrying (part of) a white cat. It crosses Charles Street and continues south through Lord Nelson School.