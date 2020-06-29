First Degree Character Assassination

From The Gang of Four: A Toni Damiano Mystery by Sheila Kindellan-Sheehan. Published by Véhicule Press in 2019.

MAJOR CRIMES TEAM Lieutenant Detective Toni Damiano: 45, discovers a ‘detective’s case,’ but is uncertain of her partner’s desire to work with her. Detective Pierre Matte: 44, wants to head up to the new Cold Case Department, but what Damiano has found pulls him in to work with her. Chief Richard Donat: 59, tough, gruff, and competent, returns from medical leave, and is somewhat fragile. Detective Stephen Galt: 51, is handed a first-degree murder case when Damiano and Matte are not available and happens upon an important lead. Office Micket Hearn: 88, first cop on the scene, makes a rookie promise in ’54. Dr. Sam Rubenstein: arrogant and domineering—the best forensics man in the province. THE GANG OF FOUR, 1954 AND 2018 Mike Doherty: the leader of the foursome—an explosive bully, darling and inventive. Terry Flynn: a smart boy who receives a unique gift from the grandfather and the attention of every boy on the block. Stephan Dobbs: the brains of the gang who carries a secret for sixty-four years. Gerry Graham: the gang’s gofer, intelligent but insecure, is happy to be part of the foursome. THE REST OF THE CAST Kathryn Flynn: strong, stubborn, and a woman of substance. Patrick Flynn: a good man whose wife accepts he has one foot mired in the past. Linda Graham: a comforting wife for years who suffers the regret of a dust-off with her husband whose hidden past becomes a threat. Bosco: an Irish Doodle, regal and bursting with energy. Kitty Beauchamp: a flamboyant tour guide and snoop lacking in propriety—nothing can abort her curiosity, and she pays the price.