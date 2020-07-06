Venus's Fifth Dimension

Selections from vfdinthewild.tumblr.com, a blog maintained since March 2014 by Kelsea O’Connor. In the series of books A Series of Unfortunate Events by Lemony Snicket, an organization relays messages or signals in series of words that begin with the letters VFD. O’Connor records instances of VFD outside of the Lemony Snicket books, including in literature, on social media, in newspapers, on signs and anywhere else text appears. 


Vanilla flavoured desserts
Vargas’s famous detective
Vast, faint, delicate
Vegas’s flashing decadence
Vegetable-forward dinners
Venomous frogs discovered
Venus’s fifth dimension
Verve, for danger
Very fashionable douchebag
Vibrant, female-dominated
Vicious, filthy days
Victoria’s frank disinterest
Viking french, duh
Vinegary fruit drink
Virtuoso forklift driver
Vitriol-filled description
Volusia/Flagler Direct
Vomit from drinking
Vacant, feet dragging
Vaccines for diseases
Van-fucking-damme
Vancouver firefighters douse
Vanished for days
Various federal departments
Various floral deliveries
Vase falling down
Vast, flat desert
Vector for desire
Versatile for drinking
Very feminist decision
Very fit dudes
Very flexible, delivers
Very flowery description
Vessels for daily
Victim’s father dies
Videos for dissemination
Vied for dominance
Vigorous five days
Village facing drought
Vimla’s face darkened
Vinegar, fresh dill
Vinny’s front door
Vintage farmhouse decorations
Vintage film dealer
Vintage Fruit Dolls
Virtual food drives
Virtually falling down
Voice flat, disinterested
Volatile first decades
Volatile first dinners
Volunteering for duty
Vote for “drowning”

