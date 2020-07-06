Selections from vfdinthewild.tumblr.com, a blog maintained since March 2014 by Kelsea O’Connor. In the series of books A Series of Unfortunate Events by Lemony Snicket, an organization relays messages or signals in series of words that begin with the letters VFD. O’Connor records instances of VFD outside of the Lemony Snicket books, including in literature, on social media, in newspapers, on signs and anywhere else text appears.

Vanilla flavoured desserts Vargas’s famous detective Vast, faint, delicate Vegas’s flashing decadence Vegetable-forward dinners Venomous frogs discovered Venus’s fifth dimension Verve, for danger Very fashionable douchebag Vibrant, female-dominated Vicious, filthy days Victoria’s frank disinterest Viking french, duh Vinegary fruit drink Virtuoso forklift driver Vitriol-filled description Volusia/Flagler Direct Vomit from drinking Vacant, feet dragging Vaccines for diseases Van-fucking-damme Vancouver firefighters douse Vanished for days Various federal departments Various floral deliveries Vase falling down Vast, flat desert Vector for desire Versatile for drinking Very feminist decision Very fit dudes Very flexible, delivers Very flowery description Vessels for daily Victim’s father dies Videos for dissemination Vied for dominance Vigorous five days Village facing drought Vimla’s face darkened Vinegar, fresh dill Vinny’s front door Vintage farmhouse decorations Vintage film dealer Vintage Fruit Dolls Virtual food drives Virtually falling down Voice flat, disinterested Volatile first decades Volatile first dinners Volunteering for duty Vote for “drowning”