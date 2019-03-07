A list of dictionaries available to be borrowed from the Alberta Library Online system (as of May 6, 2018):

A Classical Dictionary of the Vulgar Tongue (1796) The Dimwit’s Dictionary (2002) The Emotionary (2016) A Consumer’s Dictionary of Food Additives (2009) The Medical Word Finder (1987) The Accidental Dictionary (2017) The Dictionary of Clichés (1985) The New Hacker’s Dictionary A Dictionary of Buddhism International Dictionary of Theatre (1992) Abbreviations Dictionary (1992) Dictionary of Mexican Rulers 1325–1997 (1997) Oxford Roald Dahl Dictionary (2016) Math Dictionary (2009) First Name Reverse Dictionary (1993) Dictionary of Symbolism (1992) Reverse Symbolism Dictionary (1992) -Ologies & -isms (1978) Word Parts Dictionary (2000) Reverse Dictionary of Mordvin (2004) Lithuanian Reverse Dictionary (1976) Mongolian epigraphical dictionary in reverse listing (1967) Dictionary of Newfoundland English (1990) Alberta Elders’ Cree Dictionary = Alperta ohci Kehtehayak nehiyaw otwestâmakewasinahikan (1998) Ukraïnsʹkyĭ zvorotnyĭ slovnyk Dene (Chipewyan) Dictionary (1998) The Hegel Dictionary (2010) Dictionary of Untranslatables (2014)