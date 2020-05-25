Letter to Berton from the Lift Lock at Peterborough, ON

From Devil in the Woods. Published by Brick Books in 2019.
Dear Pierre: We all know that history amounts
to the collective will of those with the strength
to move waterways and name bits of creation
for themselves. From the parking lot, I want you
to know that this glorified pair of water buckets,
struts as if set down by a typesetter, await clean
sheets of paper to rise up from the water below
so they can emblazon their own mythology onto water
belonging to creation alone. Couldn’t help
but think of you when Lester declared that settlers
don’t need storytellers when they have engineers
to project mythologies, every realized blueprint
akin to rutting moose bugling into cloudless Shield nights.
We know how you can build every Confederation
myth into the stuff a school librarian had to fill
those stationary, engineered bookcases with. Every
page the kind of work that we expect from decades
of recreational sacred herbal expertise and belief
that a Injun-hating, fond-of-grain-liquor Scotsman
could have founded anything but a divot in a couch.
Lester and I agreed that we could do without
these rust-bucket portages for houseboat
tycoons. But a man who spun a nation
from a century of men making bad choices
for anyone but them is a man worth knowing,
J.W.