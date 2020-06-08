black feminist

From the poetry collection The Gospel of Breaking. Published by Arsenal Pulp Press in 2020. Reprinted with permission from the publisher.



In response to patti smith’s “rock ’n’ roll nigger,”
in response to solidarity is for white women,
and in response to my white, activist, feminist, poet friend who 
   let slip
from her mouth a humorous exclamation of “NIGGA, PLEASE!”


They said    I    could be a feminist too!
after all, they are going to need someone at the meeting
who knows how to tighten up
all those white-girl dreadlocks
oh yes    they said    I    could be a feminist
that is    of course
as long as I don’t ask any questions
try not to mention the dirty mouths of old icons
or how proudly mother deities suffered themselves
black and dirty      blue and bruised
so they could use one of the really good words
words made for the megaphone-mouths of punk rock stars
words like nigger
like everything that’s yours    is going to be mine for the using
like didn’t you know what we were doing here
like      go on        give them your story     you’ll see how it 
    shines
like fresh blood for the cameras
there are going to be a lot of cameras

and
they said I could help       must be good for something
must be some big-toothed benefactor that would just eat 
   me up
articulate black girl such as myself
just the right amount of mad


Shhhhh!
They didn’t mean it like that,
no need to get upset!
We’re all in this together


alright then


put me on the front lines
give me your blackest        most brackish kind of weather
this thick skin is just waiting to be good         for 
   something
yes      please
give me a nice big sign that reads
ME TOO!       or maybe       me too?     If that sounds 
   better


you know? They said I could be a feminist
as long as I don’t talk about this black girl body

about that cold red body of water



about an inheritance so great that no one body could 
   apologize it away


as long as I don’t remind anyone where so many of the 
   ideas
for this movement came from anyway
no one likes a know-it-all
and yes       even in this progress      someone has got to 
   play the fuel


all of us have to make ourselves useful
and surely       no one has yet forgotten how sweetly and 
   happily
dark bodies take to making kindling
they said i could help


they said i could be the best kind of help  

