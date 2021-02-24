The Block Watch Co-Captain Emails Regarding More B and E's

From Earle Street by Arleen Paré. Published by Talonbooks in 2020. 


found poem

the police would like to remind you to keep your eyes and ears open for persons
suspicious or vehicles    beaters or hummers    moving trucks    flatbeds in your
neighbourhood     skateboards persons not wearing seasonal clothing or wear-
ing sunglasses in inclement weather     there have been residential B and Es in
the area between five and six in the morning    suspects are targeting homes
with no activity     police encourage you to keep    locked and secure     report
suspicious activities    fires set on the curbside    wearing masks    if you plan
to leave    vacation or business    here are some tips   have a friend stay in your
home    or many friends     lock your doors    ask a friend to come by     make
many friends    put newspaper and mail deliveries on hold     or picked up by
a friend    right away    lock your doors    lock your windows     have a friend   
one of many    use an alarm    keep your eyes and your ears     report flatbeds   
hummers    fires on curbsides    early-morning human activity with or without
`balaclavas and masks

