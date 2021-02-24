The Block Watch Co-Captain Emails Regarding More B and E's

From Earle Street by Arleen Paré. Published by Talonbooks in 2020.

found poem the police would like to remind you to keep your eyes and ears open for persons suspicious or vehicles beaters or hummers moving trucks flatbeds in your neighbourhood skateboards persons not wearing seasonal clothing or wear- ing sunglasses in inclement weather there have been residential B and Es in the area between five and six in the morning suspects are targeting homes with no activity police encourage you to keep locked and secure report suspicious activities fires set on the curbside wearing masks if you plan to leave vacation or business here are some tips have a friend stay in your home or many friends lock your doors ask a friend to come by make many friends put newspaper and mail deliveries on hold or picked up by a friend right away lock your doors lock your windows have a friend one of many use an alarm keep your eyes and your ears report flatbeds hummers fires on curbsides early-morning human activity with or without `balaclavas and masks