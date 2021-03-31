Christopher Columbus On the Prairies

From the Response of Weeds by Bertrand Bickersteth. Published by NeWest Press in 2020.

You always wonder what you will see next when you are the first to arrive. He must have been disappointed, though, when confronted with all that gold growing in the fields. Wild roses Wild canola Goldenrod Golden wheat At this point of his journeying having achieved the very heartland of the continent even the Great Discoverer would have been getting tired of El Dorado myths. It probably didn’t occur to him that walking the long walk back to the boats would give him the opportunity to misname the largesse of his own luck.