One Way to Keep Track of Who is Talking

From Resisting Canada: An Anthology of Poetry, edited by Nyla Matuk. Published by Véhicule Press in 2019.


If I change one word, I change history. What did I
say today? Do I even remember one word? Writing is
oral tradition. You have to practice the words on
someone before writing it down.

I do not intend to become the world’s greatest Indian
orator. Maybe I might by accident. I might speak my
mind even when running off my mouth like I’m doing.
Language finds a tongue. Maybe it will be an Indian
accent.

Counting hostile Indians is made easier because they
don’t talk much or very little. They look the part
—the part in the middle with braids. You never do
know if you are talking to an Indian.

Frozen Indians and frozen conversations predominate.
We mourn the ones at Wounded Knee. Our traditions
buried in one grave. Our frozen circles of silence
do no honour to them. We talk to keep our
conversations from getting too dead.

