Toronto Is Too Expensive

From It Begins with the Body. Published by Book*hug in 2018.

i stayed long enough to see the park replaced brand-new signs a slide without my name carved underneath the house’s windows got an upgrade the screen won’t pop off now no more roof nights i stayed long enough to see the dealer under house arrest get his freedom and get caught again to see dogs die max the stray disappear there is a white cat in his place now they built a sidewalk outside the chain-link but the gravel was fine the empty field became a pile of dirt became a plaza with a restaurant the tree in the backyard came down something about a hazard and our responsibility i stayed long enough to see the kids go off to uni the cute guy with the red mustang became a man and drove that car away the stream in the woodlot nearby ran dry a girl with pink hair walks her dog now and i don’t know her name i used to know everybody’s name i love you all but i stayed too long