Toronto Is Too Expensive

From It Begins with the Body. Published by Book*hug in 2018.


i stayed long enough to see the park 
       replaced 
brand-new signs 

a slide 
without my name carved underneath 
the house’s windows got an upgrade 
the screen won’t pop off now 
no more roof nights 
i stayed long enough 
to see the dealer under house arrest 
get his freedom and 
get caught again 
to see dogs die 
max the stray disappear 
there is a white cat in his place now 

they built a sidewalk outside the 
      chain-link 
but the gravel was fine 
the empty field became 
a pile of dirt became a plaza 
with a restaurant 

the tree in the backyard came down 
something about a hazard 
and our responsibility 

i stayed long enough 
to see the kids go off to uni 
the cute guy with the red mustang 
became a man 
and drove that car away 

the stream in the woodlot nearby 
ran dry 

a girl with pink hair walks her dog 
      now 
and i don’t know her name 
i used to know everybody’s name 

i love you all but 
i stayed too long

