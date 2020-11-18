VW Ramblings

From Ghosts Still Linger. Published by University of Alberta Press in 2020.

Found poem on a VW bus Check ego. Pay attention. I’m diagonally parked in a parallel universe. Where are we going? Jerome, Arizona. Grow your own dope. I need the money. No guts, no glory. Go for it. It’s the scenic route. Why am I in this handbasket? Don’t make me release the flying monkeys. Bring back the wolf. Plant a man. My family is a freak show. I refuse to grow up, but I’m open to change. Elvis Presley died for your sins. Sometimes I wake up grouchy. Other times I let him sleep. We are all here because we are not all there. You can’t be first, but you can be next. No one is ugly at 2 a.m. Thanks for honking, now piss off. No one died when Clinton lied. Question the answers. Are we having fun yet? Every breath is a gift. Have you runed your day yet? Actions speak louder than bumper stickers. Attitude makes the difference.