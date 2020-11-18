VW Ramblings

From Ghosts Still Linger. Published by University of Alberta Press in 2020.


Found poem on a VW bus

Check ego. Pay attention.
I’m diagonally parked in a parallel universe.

Where are we going? Jerome, Arizona.
Grow your own dope. I need the money.
No guts, no glory. Go for it. It’s the scenic route.

Why am I in this handbasket?
Don’t make me release the flying monkeys.
Bring back the wolf. Plant a man.

My family is a freak show. I refuse to grow up,
but I’m open to change. Elvis Presley died for your sins.
Sometimes I wake up grouchy. Other times I let him sleep.

We are all here because we are not all there. You can’t be first,
but you can be next. No one is ugly at 2 a.m.
Thanks for honking, now piss off.

No one died when Clinton lied. Question the answers.
Are we having fun yet? Every breath is a gift.
Have you runed your day yet?

Actions speak louder than bumper stickers.
Attitude makes the difference.

