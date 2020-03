From This is the Emergency Present. Published by Coach House Books in 2019.

Fog buries the hill and I don’t know how to mourn a cat I’m quiet but dig I know how to do that with a pick and shovel I dig deep for the dark You cry for your cat and I’ve never cried for a cat Instead I put my hand on your back Think of soil’s nitrification How raccoons will probably dig her up The fog buries us too