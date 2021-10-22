transatlantic | zombie | passages

From eat salt | gaze at the ocean by Junie Désil. Published by Talonbooks in 2020. 


my childhood bombarded with black-and-white images of “the poorest
nation in the western hemisphere” i learn this bit of history from my
parents long after they tell me to lie about where we are from or bend the
truth a little say we’re from France—remind them that you were born in 
Montréal long before i came to know it as the place broken in two Tiohtià:ke
long before i learn that the “pearl of the Antilles” the mountainous island
we’re from is Ayiti-Kiskeya-Bohio.

this is what i learn—that on the eve of the new year, dissatisfied with
his secretary’s initial draft of the Haitian Declaration of Independence,
Boisrond-Tonnerre says, nah, the statement does not capture what we 
revolutionaries have been through; it does not get to the heart of La liberté
ou la mort!—Live Free or Die.

We require in fact for our declaration of independence:
the skin of a white man for parchment
his skull for an inkwell
his blood for ink
and a bayonet for a pen

General Dessalines: *chef’s kiss* i entrust you to convey my sentiments 
regarding the above

