From Anna Wong: Traveller on Two Roads, curated by Ellen van Eijnsbergen and Jennifer Cane, with essays by Keith Wallace and Zoë Chan. Published by the Burnaby Art Gallery in 2018. Anna Wong was a printmaker. She studied Chinese brush painting in Hong Kong and printmaking in Vancouver. Her work has received prizes and represented Canada in several international print biennials. She died in 2013.

× Expand Blaine Campbell Copyright ©2017 Blaine Campbell 110-26_Wong

Anna Wong, Tein Long #7 (Celestial Dragon), 1967, lithograph on paper, A/P, 56.4 x 50.4 cm, Collection of the Wong Family, Photo: Blaine Campbell

× Expand Blaine Campbell Copyright ©2017 Blaine Campbell 110-36_Wong

Anna Wong, Window #12, c. 1988, lithograph, chine collé and serigraph on paper, 28/30, 66.5 x 51.0 cm Collection of the Wong Family, Photo: Blaine Campbell

× Expand Blaine Campbell Copyright ©2017 Blaine Campbell 110-46_1_Wong

× Expand Blaine Campbell Copyright ©2017 Blaine Campbell 110-46_2_Wong

Anna Wong, China Wall I and II, 1981, serigraph on paper, A/P, 56.0 x 76.9 cm each, From the Malaspina Printshop Archives of the City of Burnaby Permanent Art Collection, Gift of Milton and Fei Wong, Photo: Blaine Campbell