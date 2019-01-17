Geist 110: Table of Contents

Geist 110 , Fall 2018

IN CAMERA

Nathalie Daoust, "Korean Dreams"

FEATURES

Steven Heighton, "Everything Turns Away"

David Milne, "Conversation with Victor Frankenstein"

Christopher Grabowski, "Parade of Lost Souls"

NOTES & DISPATCHES

Jeff Shucard, "King Zog and the Secret Heart of Albania"

Susie Taylor, "We Smoke Our Smokes"

Veronique Darwin, "K to 7"

Evelyn Lau, "Burnt"

Andrea King, "Great Historical Curiosity"

Geoff Inverarity, "Grief"

FINDINGS

Anna Wong, "China I and II"

Gidigaa Migizi (Doug Williams), "The Williams Treaty"

Leanna MacLennan, "Plain English"

Joshua Whitehead, "Culturama"

Pino Coluccio, "A Toronto Bike Courier Forsees His Death"

Tabatha Southey, "What Barbie Knew"

Leanne Betasamosake Simpson, "White Supremacy in the Bush"

Siris, "The Vagabond Valise"

Hana Shafi, "Toronto is Too Expensive"

Russell Thornton, "At Safeway"

Sue Goyette, "Fidelity"

Shelley Kozlowski, "-Ologies and -Isms"

Claudia Dey, "Lay of the Land"

Mercedes Eng, "Behind the Door"

Lenea Grace, "Eulogy"

COLUMNS

"Occupation Anxiety" by Lisa Bird-Wilson, Bird’s Eye View

"Happy Barracks" by Stephen Henighan, Afterlife of Culture

"How I Became a Writer of Colour " by Alberto Manguel, City of Words

ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of

Packing My Library: An Elegy and Ten Digressions by Alberto Manguel

Today Explained from Vox.com

Meet Beau Dick: Maker of Monsters by Natalie Boll and LaTiesha Ti'si'tla Fazakas

Tekahionwake: E. Pauline Johnson's Writing on Native North America by Margery Fee and Dory Nason

The Unwomanly Face of War by Svetlana Alexievich

Anna, Like Thunder by Peggy Herring

Our Animal Hearts by Dania Tomlinson

Slow Twisting by Anonymous

Nailed It! from Netflix

Mythos: A Retelling of the Myths of Ancient Greece by Stephen Fry

Return-It Express Depot in Yaletown

THE WALL

And the GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!

