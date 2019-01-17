Geist 110: Table of Contents

Geist 110 , Fall 2018
IN CAMERA
Nathalie Daoust, "Korean Dreams"
FEATURES
Steven Heighton, "Everything Turns Away"
David Milne, "Conversation with Victor Frankenstein"
Christopher Grabowski, "Parade of Lost Souls"
NOTES & DISPATCHES
Jeff Shucard, "King Zog and the Secret Heart of Albania"
Susie Taylor, "We Smoke Our Smokes"
Veronique Darwin, "K to 7"
Evelyn Lau, "Burnt"
Andrea King, "Great Historical Curiosity"
Geoff Inverarity, "Grief"
FINDINGS
Anna Wong, "China I and II"
Gidigaa Migizi (Doug Williams), "The Williams Treaty"
Leanna MacLennan, "Plain English"
Joshua Whitehead, "Culturama"
Pino Coluccio, "A Toronto Bike Courier Forsees His Death"
Tabatha Southey, "What Barbie Knew"
Leanne Betasamosake Simpson, "White Supremacy in the Bush"
Siris, "The Vagabond Valise"
Hana Shafi, "Toronto is Too Expensive"
Russell Thornton, "At Safeway"
Sue Goyette, "Fidelity"
Shelley Kozlowski, "-Ologies and -Isms"
Claudia Dey, "Lay of the Land"
Mercedes Eng, "Behind the Door"
Lenea Grace, "Eulogy"
COLUMNS
"Occupation Anxiety" by Lisa Bird-Wilson, Bird’s Eye View
"Happy Barracks" by Stephen Henighan, Afterlife of Culture
"How I Became a Writer of Colour " by Alberto Manguel, City of Words
ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of
Packing My Library: An Elegy and Ten Digressions by Alberto Manguel
Today Explained from Vox.com
Meet Beau Dick: Maker of Monsters by Natalie Boll and LaTiesha Ti'si'tla Fazakas
Tekahionwake: E. Pauline Johnson's Writing on Native North America by Margery Fee and Dory Nason
The Unwomanly Face of War by Svetlana Alexievich
Anna, Like Thunder by Peggy Herring
Our Animal Hearts by Dania Tomlinson
Slow Twisting by Anonymous
Nailed It! from Netflix
Mythos: A Retelling of the Myths of Ancient Greece by Stephen Fry
Return-It Express Depot in Yaletown
THE WALL
And the GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!