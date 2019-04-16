Geist 111: Table of Contents

Geist 111 , Winter 2018
FEATURES
Ola Szczecinska, "Symbiosis in Warsaw"
Carla Nappi, "Sappho Questions Medusa"
Winners of the Geist Work Shanty Writing Contest
NOTES & DISPATCHES
AnnMarie MacKinnon, "Chicken at Large"
Matt Snell, "Laying on Hands"
Jill Mandrake, "peanut brittle"
Han Fusen, "Till Talk"
andrea bennett, "Wolf Suite"
Michal Kozlowski, "After the Money"
FINDINGS
Ian MacEachern, "Lost City Photographs"
Terese Marie Mailhot, "Simpler Things"
Epictetus on the road to success
Eve Joseph, "Reaching Out"
Gwen Benaway, "Curiosities"
Judy LeBlanc, "Expiration Date"
André Alexis, "Dull Patch, ON"
Dominique Bernier-Cormier, "Fourteen"
Shannon Bramer, "She's the One Who Lost Her Mom"
Katherena Vermette, "when Louis Riel went crazy"
Nikki Furrer, "J-Tips"
COLUMNS
"Libraries without Borders" by Alberto Manguel, City of Words
ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of
The End by Karl Ove Knausgaard, reviewed by Michael Hayward
To the Lighthouse by Virginia Woolf, reviewed by Jonathan Heggen
Family Lexicon by Natalia Ginzburg, reviewed by Mary Schendlinger
Bullshit Jobs: A Theory by David Graeber, reviewed by Kris Rothstein
Temp: How American Work, American Business, and the American Dream Became Temporary by Louis Hyman, reviewed by Kris Rothstein
Brion Gysin: His Name Was Master from Trapart Books, reviewed by Michael Hayward
Crazy Rich Asians from Warner Bros. Pictures, reviewed by Patty Osborne
The Revised Boy Scout Manual: An Electronic Revolution by William S. Burroughs, reviewed by Michael Hayward
Kerouac: Beat Painting published by Skira, reviewed by Michael Hayward
Japan and the Beats from the Tokyo Poetry Journal, reviewed by Michael Hayward
THE WALL
And the GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!