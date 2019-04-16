Geist 111: Table of Contents

Geist 111 , Winter 2018

FEATURES

Ola Szczecinska, "Symbiosis in Warsaw"

Carla Nappi, "Sappho Questions Medusa"

Winners of the Geist Work Shanty Writing Contest

NOTES & DISPATCHES

AnnMarie MacKinnon, "Chicken at Large"

Matt Snell, "Laying on Hands"

Jill Mandrake, "peanut brittle"

Han Fusen, "Till Talk"

andrea bennett, "Wolf Suite"

Michal Kozlowski, "After the Money"

FINDINGS

Ian MacEachern, "Lost City Photographs"

Terese Marie Mailhot, "Simpler Things"

Epictetus on the road to success

Eve Joseph, "Reaching Out"

Gwen Benaway, "Curiosities"

Judy LeBlanc, "Expiration Date"

André Alexis, "Dull Patch, ON"

Dominique Bernier-Cormier, "Fourteen"

Shannon Bramer, "She's the One Who Lost Her Mom"

Katherena Vermette, "when Louis Riel went crazy"

Nikki Furrer, "J-Tips"

COLUMNS

"Libraries without Borders" by Alberto Manguel, City of Words

ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of

The End by Karl Ove Knausgaard, reviewed by Michael Hayward

To the Lighthouse by Virginia Woolf, reviewed by Jonathan Heggen

Family Lexicon by Natalia Ginzburg, reviewed by Mary Schendlinger

Bullshit Jobs: A Theory by David Graeber, reviewed by Kris Rothstein

Temp: How American Work, American Business, and the American Dream Became Temporary by Louis Hyman, reviewed by Kris Rothstein

Brion Gysin: His Name Was Master from Trapart Books, reviewed by Michael Hayward

Crazy Rich Asians from Warner Bros. Pictures, reviewed by Patty Osborne

The Revised Boy Scout Manual: An Electronic Revolution by William S. Burroughs, reviewed by Michael Hayward

Kerouac: Beat Painting published by Skira, reviewed by Michael Hayward

Japan and the Beats from the Tokyo Poetry Journal, reviewed by Michael Hayward

THE WALL

And the GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!

