Geist 112: Table of Contents

Geist 112 , Spring 2019

FEATURES

“True to the Eyes: The Howard and Carole Tanenbaum Photography Collection”

Carole Glasser Langille, “Consolation”

Matsuki Masutani, “Marriage Poems”

NOTES & DISPATCHES

Randy Fred, “Blind Man Dance”

Finn Wylie, “Road Trip with Cupid”

Bradley Peters, “Mission”

Stephen Osborne, “Wittgenstein Walks (Commercial Drive)”

Mary Schendlinger, “In Memoriam: Edith Iglauer, 1917-2019”

FINDINGS

On the art of Beau Dick

Justin E.H. Smith discusses how language separates us from the world

“Composite: Black Hole” by Laura Matwichuk

Catherine Leroux on marshmallow cases

“Force of Nature” by Sarah De Leeuw

“Prairie Monoloth” by Don Proch

Amy Spurway on bomb fires and marchmellows

“Last Words” by Ken Hunt

“How I Got To Sleep” by Michael Redhill

Meanwhile in Rocaterrania

Richard Van Camp on watching E.T. with grandpa

Forbidden Metadata

Joy Kogawa in augmented reality

Outlandishness 101

Oisín Curran and the Flash, Bang, Whistle, Boom

COLUMNS

Lisa Bird-Wilson, “Distant Early Warning”

Stephen Henighan, “Vanished Shore”

Alberto Manguel, “Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)”

ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of

In My Mind's Eye by Jan Morris, reviewed by Thad McIlroy

Spawning Generations edited by Sadie Epstein-Fine and Makeda Zook, reviewed by Patty Osborne

The New Jerusalem by Patti Smith, reviewed by Michael Hayward

Tell Me How It Ends: An Essay in Forty Questions by Valeria Luiselli, reviewed by Mary Schendlinger

Shtisel created and written by Ori Elon and Yhonatan Indursky, reviewed by Patty Osborne

Eighty Days by Matthew Goodman, reviewed by Jesmine Cham

Red Sorghum by Mo Yan, reviewed by Anson Ching

Murder by Milkshake by Eve Lazarus, reviewed by Debby Reis

Check Please! Book 1: #Hockey by Ngozi Ukazu, reviewed by Kelsea O'Connor

I Will Never See the World Again by Yasemin Çongar, reviewed by Michael Hayward

The Tiger Flu by Larissa Lai, reviewed by Kristen Lawson

The Long Take by Robin Robertson, reviewed by Michael Hayward

THE WALL

And the GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!

