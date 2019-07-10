Geist 112: Table of Contents

Geist 112 , Spring 2019
FEATURES
“True to the Eyes: The Howard and Carole Tanenbaum Photography Collection”
Carole Glasser Langille, “Consolation”
Matsuki Masutani, “Marriage Poems”
NOTES & DISPATCHES
Randy Fred, “Blind Man Dance”
Finn Wylie, “Road Trip with Cupid”
Bradley Peters, “Mission”
Stephen Osborne, “Wittgenstein Walks (Commercial Drive)”
Mary Schendlinger, “In Memoriam: Edith Iglauer, 1917-2019”
FINDINGS
On the art of Beau Dick
Justin E.H. Smith discusses how language separates us from the world
“Composite: Black Hole” by Laura Matwichuk
Catherine Leroux on marshmallow cases
“Force of Nature” by Sarah De Leeuw
“Prairie Monoloth” by Don Proch
Amy Spurway on bomb fires and marchmellows
“Last Words” by Ken Hunt
“How I Got To Sleep” by Michael Redhill
Meanwhile in Rocaterrania
Richard Van Camp on watching E.T. with grandpa
Forbidden Metadata
Joy Kogawa in augmented reality
Outlandishness 101
Oisín Curran and the Flash, Bang, Whistle, Boom
COLUMNS
Lisa Bird-Wilson, “Distant Early Warning”
Stephen Henighan, “Vanished Shore”
Alberto Manguel, “Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)”
ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of
In My Mind's Eye by Jan Morris, reviewed by Thad McIlroy
Spawning Generations edited by Sadie Epstein-Fine and Makeda Zook, reviewed by Patty Osborne
The New Jerusalem by Patti Smith, reviewed by Michael Hayward
Tell Me How It Ends: An Essay in Forty Questions by Valeria Luiselli, reviewed by Mary Schendlinger
Shtisel created and written by Ori Elon and Yhonatan Indursky, reviewed by Patty Osborne
Eighty Days by Matthew Goodman, reviewed by Jesmine Cham
Red Sorghum by Mo Yan, reviewed by Anson Ching
Murder by Milkshake by Eve Lazarus, reviewed by Debby Reis
Check Please! Book 1: #Hockey by Ngozi Ukazu, reviewed by Kelsea O'Connor
I Will Never See the World Again by Yasemin Çongar, reviewed by Michael Hayward
The Tiger Flu by Larissa Lai, reviewed by Kristen Lawson
The Long Take by Robin Robertson, reviewed by Michael Hayward
THE WALL
And the GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!