Geist 113: Table of Contents

Geist 113 , Summer 2019
IN CAMERA
David McMillan, “Growth and Decay”
FEATURES
Miriam Libicki, “Who Gets Called an Unfit Mother?”
Duncan Cairns-Brenner, “Casual Encounters”
Winners of the 15th Annual Geist Literal Literary Postcard Story Contest
NOTES & DISPATCHES
Shyla Seller, “Mummified”
Hàn Fúsēn, “Biking Around with Ondjaki”
Kristen Den Hartog, “The Two Lots”
Scott Andrew Christensen, “’n yer comin’ with me”
Geoff Inverarity, “The Woman Who Talks to Her Dog at the Beach”
Michał Kozłowski, “Road Trip Supreme”
FINDINGS
“Found Slides” by Anna Kasko
Michael Crummey sets the record straight
“Overtime: Portraits of a Vanishing Canada” by Karl Kessler and Sunshine Chen
Wendy McGrath on the scent of Pine-Sol
Cary Fagan and Pat Boone’s “Love Letters in the Sand”
The ScanOps employees of Google
Susie Taylor on Swatch and Cabbage Patch
“The Fever” by Rhonda Pelley
Cecil Paul, as told to Briony Penn, “Return of the G’psgolox Pole”
Shimmery Sighting
Patrick Lane on Al Purdy
COLUMNS
Joseph Weiss, “King of the Post-Anthropocene”
Stephen Henighan, “Left Nationalists”
Alberto Manguel, “Marilla”
ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of
No One by George Bowering, reviewed by Michael Hayward
After the Peace by Fay Weldon, reviewed by Mary Schendlinger
Normal People by Sally Rooney, reviewed by Jocelyn Kuang
When I Arrived at the Castle by Emily Carroll, reviewed by Kelsea O'Connor
Vancouver Noir edited by Sam Wiebe, reviewed by Michael Hayward
Bina: A Novel in Warnings by Anakana Schofield, reviewed by Kris Rothstein
Beverly Glenn-Copeland at the Vancouver International Jazz Festival, reviewed by Michał Kozłowski
Molly of the Mall: Literary Lass and Purveyor of Fine Footwear by Heidi L.M. Jacobs, reviewed by Kris Rothstein
Moon of the Crusted Snow by Waubgeshig Rice, reviewed by Anson Ching
Fleishman Is in Trouble by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, reviewed by Kris Rothstein
Born to Be Posthumous: The Eccentric Life and Mysterious Genius of Edward Gorey by Mark Dery, reviewed by Kelsea O'Connor
Moccasin Square Gardens by Richard Van Camp, reviewed by Anson Ching
THE WALL
And the GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!