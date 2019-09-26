Geist 113: Table of Contents

Geist 113 , Summer 2019

IN CAMERA

David McMillan, “Growth and Decay”

FEATURES

Miriam Libicki, “Who Gets Called an Unfit Mother?”

Duncan Cairns-Brenner, “Casual Encounters”

Winners of the 15th Annual Geist Literal Literary Postcard Story Contest

NOTES & DISPATCHES

Shyla Seller, “Mummified”

Hàn Fúsēn, “Biking Around with Ondjaki”

Kristen Den Hartog, “The Two Lots”

Scott Andrew Christensen, “’n yer comin’ with me”

Geoff Inverarity, “The Woman Who Talks to Her Dog at the Beach”

Michał Kozłowski, “Road Trip Supreme”

FINDINGS

“Found Slides” by Anna Kasko

Michael Crummey sets the record straight

“Overtime: Portraits of a Vanishing Canada” by Karl Kessler and Sunshine Chen

Wendy McGrath on the scent of Pine-Sol

Cary Fagan and Pat Boone’s “Love Letters in the Sand”

The ScanOps employees of Google

Susie Taylor on Swatch and Cabbage Patch

“The Fever” by Rhonda Pelley

Cecil Paul, as told to Briony Penn, “Return of the G’psgolox Pole”

Shimmery Sighting

Patrick Lane on Al Purdy

COLUMNS

Joseph Weiss, “King of the Post-Anthropocene”

Stephen Henighan, “Left Nationalists”

Alberto Manguel, “Marilla”

ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of

No One by George Bowering, reviewed by Michael Hayward

After the Peace by Fay Weldon, reviewed by Mary Schendlinger

Normal People by Sally Rooney, reviewed by Jocelyn Kuang

When I Arrived at the Castle by Emily Carroll, reviewed by Kelsea O'Connor

Vancouver Noir edited by Sam Wiebe, reviewed by Michael Hayward

Bina: A Novel in Warnings by Anakana Schofield, reviewed by Kris Rothstein

Beverly Glenn-Copeland at the Vancouver International Jazz Festival, reviewed by Michał Kozłowski

Molly of the Mall: Literary Lass and Purveyor of Fine Footwear by Heidi L.M. Jacobs, reviewed by Kris Rothstein

Moon of the Crusted Snow by Waubgeshig Rice, reviewed by Anson Ching

Fleishman Is in Trouble by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, reviewed by Kris Rothstein

Born to Be Posthumous: The Eccentric Life and Mysterious Genius of Edward Gorey by Mark Dery, reviewed by Kelsea O'Connor

Moccasin Square Gardens by Richard Van Camp, reviewed by Anson Ching

THE WALL

And the GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!

