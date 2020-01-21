Geist 114: Table of Contents

Geist 114 , Fall 2019
IN CAMERA
Donated by llona Mermelstein to the Vancouver Holocaust Education Centre, “Flights”
FEATURES
Barbara Black, “Ground Zero”
Louie Palu, “Arctic Passage”
Connie Kuhns, "There is a Wind That Never Dies"
NOTES & DISPATCHES
Margaret Nowaczyk, “Room for More”
Joe Bongiorno, "Last Laughs"
Lorna MacKinnon, "Weekend with Dorian"
Lenore Rowntree, "Straight, No Chaser"
Jen Osborne, "Field Training"
FINDINGS
Images from "Slow Seconds: The Photography of George Thomas Taylor" curated by Ronald Rees and Joshua Green
Aleksandar Hemon on Canadian wastefulness
"One Way to Keep Track of Who is Talking" by Marie Annharte Baker
Brad Yung wonders what "postmodern soda" is
"Elevator Shoes" by Priscila Uppal
Sonnet LXVIII, based on Bryan Adams' "Summer of '69"
A poem written in a bathroom stall at Sonny Boy Esso station in Chamberlain
"Agnes Murderess" by Sarah Leavitt
Christy Ann Conlin on back fat and saggy tits
"Occasional Poem" by Stuart Ross
The table of contents of "An Honest Woman"
"Broken Promises" by David A. Neel
Lucy Ellmann on eggs and water wings
"Water Mists and Sprays So Effective" by Vincent Pagé
"âcimowak / stories" by Mika Lafond
COLUMNS
Stephen Henighan, "Flight Shame"
Alberto Manguel, "The Defeat of Sherlock Holmes"
ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of
The Book of Earthsea by Ursula K. Le Guin, reviewed by Michael Hayward
The Master of Go by Yasunari Kawabata, reviewed by Anson Ching
Gastropod written and produced by Cynthia Graber and Nicola Twilley, reviewed by Kelsea O'Connor
The Weight of Snow by Christian Guay-Poliquin, reviewed by Patty Osborne
Washington Black by Esi Edugyan, reviewed by Anson Ching
Walking in Berlin: A Flaneur in the Capital by Franz Hessel, Walks with Walser by Carl Seelig and Hiking with Nietzsche: On Becoming Who You Are by John Kaag, reviewed by Michael Hayward
Reproduction by Ian Williams, reviewed by Kathleen Murdock
Lands of Lost Borders: Out of Bounds on the Silk Road by Kate Harris, reviewed by Michael Hayward
The Yacoubian Building by Alaa Al Aswany, reviewed by Anson Ching
THE WALL
And the GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!