Geist 115: Table of Contents

IN CAMERA
#NoFilterNeeded: The Photography of Native Indian/Inuit Photographers' Association
FEATURES
Erasure Lit, Winners of the 5th Occasional Erasure Poetry Contest
Cary Fagan, "Laughing Heir"
James Pollock, "Durable Goods"
NOTES & DISPATCHES
"Little Trouble in Chinatown" by Hàn Fúsēn
"Voyage to the Bottom of the Out" by Jill Mandrake
“Piledrivin' Patriots” by Joe Bongiorno
"Little House" by Jen Bieber
"Seeing Things" by Randy Fred
"Killing Me the Rest of the Way" by Henry Doyle
FINDINGS
Kyo Maclear fights the existential wonkies
“Letter to Berton from the Lift Lock at Peterborough, ON” by D.A. Lockhart
On being and Meatloaf by Mathieu Poulin
"It Could Be a Virus" by Alessandra Naccarato
Alien abductions and pizza planets by Cole Pauls
Deadly swim etiquette by J.R. McConvey
Kat Verhoeven on smoking and dieting
Another woman in Canada: one-star reviews of Alice Munro’s Dear Life
"I Am A City Still But Soon I Shan’t Be” by Roger Farr
First Degree Character Assasination
Venus’s Fifth Dimension, Vegas’ Flashing Decadence and Victoria’s Frank Disinterest
Lindsay Wong survives a full-fledged Woo-Woo hurricane
Your lives, our lives and their lives by Simon Brousseau
"My After School Haikus" by nathan dueck
Howard Chackowicz sketches woulda-shoulda-has-beens
"black feminist" by Jillian Christmas
COLUMNS
Stephen Henighan, “Taíno Tales”
Alberto Manguel, “Literature and Morality”
ENDNOTES:
How the Girl Guides Won the War by Janie Hampton, reviewed by Mary Schendlinger
The Baudelaire Fractal by Lisa Robertson, reviewed by Michael Hayward
Because Internet: Understanding the New Rules of Language by Gretchen McCulloch, reviewed by Kelsea O'Connor
Strange Planet by Nathan W. Pyle, reviewed by Michael Hayward
The Bakers Wife a film by Marcel Pagnol, reviewed by Michael Hayward
Dominoes at the Crossroads by Kaie Kellough, reviewed by Patty Osborne
Babylon Berlin a television series by Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries and Hendrik Hanloegten, reviewed by Anson Ching
How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy by Jenny Odell, reviewed by Michael Hayward
An Orchestra of Minorities by Chigozie Obioma, reviewed by Anson Ching
The Glorious Mountains of Vancouver’s North Shore: A Peakbagger’s Guide, reviewed by Michael Hayward
THE WALL
And the GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!