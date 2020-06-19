Geist 115: Table of Contents

Geist 115

IN CAMERA

#NoFilterNeeded: The Photography of Native Indian/Inuit Photographers' Association

FEATURES

Erasure Lit, Winners of the 5th Occasional Erasure Poetry Contest

Cary Fagan, "Laughing Heir"

James Pollock, "Durable Goods"

NOTES & DISPATCHES

"Little Trouble in Chinatown" by Hàn Fúsēn

"Voyage to the Bottom of the Out" by Jill Mandrake

“Piledrivin' Patriots” by Joe Bongiorno

"Little House" by Jen Bieber

"Seeing Things" by Randy Fred

"Killing Me the Rest of the Way" by Henry Doyle

FINDINGS

Kyo Maclear fights the existential wonkies

“Letter to Berton from the Lift Lock at Peterborough, ON” by D.A. Lockhart

On being and Meatloaf by Mathieu Poulin

"It Could Be a Virus" by Alessandra Naccarato

Alien abductions and pizza planets by Cole Pauls

Deadly swim etiquette by J.R. McConvey

Kat Verhoeven on smoking and dieting

Another woman in Canada: one-star reviews of Alice Munro’s Dear Life

"I Am A City Still But Soon I Shan’t Be” by Roger Farr

First Degree Character Assasination

Venus’s Fifth Dimension, Vegas’ Flashing Decadence and Victoria’s Frank Disinterest

Lindsay Wong survives a full-fledged Woo-Woo hurricane

Your lives, our lives and their lives by Simon Brousseau

"My After School Haikus" by nathan dueck

Howard Chackowicz sketches woulda-shoulda-has-beens

"black feminist" by Jillian Christmas

COLUMNS

Stephen Henighan, “Taíno Tales”

Alberto Manguel, “Literature and Morality”

ENDNOTES:

How the Girl Guides Won the War by Janie Hampton, reviewed by Mary Schendlinger

The Baudelaire Fractal by Lisa Robertson, reviewed by Michael Hayward

Because Internet: Understanding the New Rules of Language by Gretchen McCulloch, reviewed by Kelsea O'Connor

Strange Planet by Nathan W. Pyle, reviewed by Michael Hayward

The Bakers Wife a film by Marcel Pagnol, reviewed by Michael Hayward

Dominoes at the Crossroads by Kaie Kellough, reviewed by Patty Osborne

Babylon Berlin a television series by Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries and Hendrik Hanloegten, reviewed by Anson Ching

How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy by Jenny Odell, reviewed by Michael Hayward

An Orchestra of Minorities by Chigozie Obioma, reviewed by Anson Ching

The Glorious Mountains of Vancouver’s North Shore: A Peakbagger’s Guide, reviewed by Michael Hayward

THE WALL

And the GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!

Order Geist 115 online for only $6.