Geist 116: Table of Contents

IN CAMERA
Passover in Montréal during COVID-19, photography by David Himbert
FEATURES
Geoff Inverarity, “All the Broken Things”
Louis-Karl Picard-Sioui, translated from the French by Kathryn Gabinet-Kroo “Hannibalo-God-Mozilla Against the Great Cosmic Void”
Paul Seesequasis on the photography of Métis Activist James Brady
NOTES & DISPATCHES
Hàn Fùsēn, “Soy Alérgico”
Billeh Nickerson, “Kissing in New Zealand”
Bradley Peters, “Echoes”
Jordyn Catalano, “Goodbye and Good Luck”
Andrea Routley, “Thank You All for Coming”
FINDINGS
Speculative typography by Mia Cinelli
Desmond Cole on carding in Toronto
The ins and outs of BISAC codes
VW bus poetry
Paul Bae recounts the things high school students say
“How to Pronounce Knife” by Souvankham Thammavongsa
“The Legend of the Craft Brewery of Medicine Hat” by Mercedes Eng
“Instructions for My Father” by Jeff Musgrave
Bix Beiderbecke comics by Scott Chandler
Michel Tremblay on Spunkies
“All the Funnest Music” by Andrew Wedderburn
“Denouement” by Howard White
On the disappearance of the Manitoba telephone booth by Jeanne Randolph
Free parking and UFO landing pads in St Paul, AB
COLUMNS
Stephen Henighan, “Plague”
Alberto Manguel, “Léon Bloy and His Monogamous Reader”
ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of
Contagion, directed by Steven Soderbergh, reviewed by Michael Hayward
Midnight in Chernobyl, reviewed by Dan Francis
The Forbidden Reel, directed by Ariel Nasr, reviewed by Shyla Seller
Lost Lagoon / lost in thought: prose poems by Betsy Warland, reviewed by Claudia Casper
Friend by Paek Nam-Nyong, reviewed by Patty Osborne
Learning to Die: Wisdom in the Age of Climate Crisis by Robert Bringhurst and
Jan Zwicky, reviewed by Anson Ching
OO: Typewriter Poems, reviewed by Jill Mandrake
Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng, reviewed by Kathleen Murdock
Comics Will Break Your Heart by Faith Erin Hicks, reviewed by Kelsea O’Connor
Unorthodox, reviewed by Kate Helmore
The Weight of the Heart by Theresa Kishkan, reviewed by Michael Hayward
And the GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!