Geist 116: Table of Contents

Geist 116

IN CAMERA

Passover in Montréal during COVID-19, photography by David Himbert

FEATURES

Geoff Inverarity, “All the Broken Things”

Louis-Karl Picard-Sioui, translated from the French by Kathryn Gabinet-Kroo “Hannibalo-God-Mozilla Against the Great Cosmic Void”

Paul Seesequasis on the photography of Métis Activist James Brady

NOTES & DISPATCHES

Hàn Fùsēn, “Soy Alérgico”

Billeh Nickerson, “Kissing in New Zealand”

Bradley Peters, “Echoes”

Jordyn Catalano, “Goodbye and Good Luck”

Andrea Routley, “Thank You All for Coming”

FINDINGS

Speculative typography by Mia Cinelli

Desmond Cole on carding in Toronto

The ins and outs of BISAC codes

VW bus poetry

Paul Bae recounts the things high school students say

“How to Pronounce Knife” by Souvankham Thammavongsa

“The Legend of the Craft Brewery of Medicine Hat” by Mercedes Eng

“Instructions for My Father” by Jeff Musgrave

Bix Beiderbecke comics by Scott Chandler

Michel Tremblay on Spunkies

“All the Funnest Music” by Andrew Wedderburn

“Denouement” by Howard White

On the disappearance of the Manitoba telephone booth by Jeanne Randolph

Free parking and UFO landing pads in St Paul, AB

COLUMNS

Stephen Henighan, “Plague”

Alberto Manguel, “Léon Bloy and His Monogamous Reader”

ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of

Contagion, directed by Steven Soderbergh, reviewed by Michael Hayward

Midnight in Chernobyl, reviewed by Dan Francis

The Forbidden Reel, directed by Ariel Nasr, reviewed by Shyla Seller

Lost Lagoon / lost in thought: prose poems by Betsy Warland, reviewed by Claudia Casper

Friend by Paek Nam-Nyong, reviewed by Patty Osborne

Learning to Die: Wisdom in the Age of Climate Crisis by Robert Bringhurst and

Jan Zwicky, reviewed by Anson Ching

OO: Typewriter Poems, reviewed by Jill Mandrake

Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng, reviewed by Kathleen Murdock

Comics Will Break Your Heart by Faith Erin Hicks, reviewed by Kelsea O’Connor

Unorthodox, reviewed by Kate Helmore

The Weight of the Heart by Theresa Kishkan, reviewed by Michael Hayward

And the GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!

