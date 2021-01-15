Geist 117: Table of Contents

Geist 117

FEATURES

Winners of the 16th Annual Geist Literal Literary Postcard Story Contest

Hilary M.V. Leathem, “To Coronavirus, C: An Anthropological Abecedary”

Fabrice Strippoli, “Synchronicity”

NOTES & DISPATCHES

Ola Szczecinska, “Lights on Queensway”

Jeff Shucard, “My Week in Tunisia”

James Pollock, “Barometer”; "Television”

Jonathan Montpetit, “The Art of Shaving Oneself”

Kristen den Hartog, “Solace”

Evelyn Lau, “N’awlins”

FINDINGS

“Greetings from Fort Babine” by Whess Harman

“Heroine” by Gail Scott

Causes-of-death in the movies

Steven Heighton on travelling refugees and clashes on cold nights

“Christopher Columbus on the Prairies” by Bertrand Bickersteth

Found Poetry by Arleen Paré

“The Cursed Hermit” comics by Kris Bertin and Alexander Forbes

“Impurity” by Larry Tremblay

Adam Leith Gollner and Dany Laferrière on the ecclesiatic qualities of writers

Robert Ivan Martin on scurrilous abuse

George K. Ilsley on perfectly good beans

Cree Comic Sans by Joi Arcand

“Mom, Dad, Other” by andrea bennett

COLUMNS

Stephen Henighan, “Lethal Evolutions”

Alberto Manguel, “Library as Wishful Thinking”

ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of

Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project, directed by Matt Wolf, reviewed by Shyla Seller

On the the joker playing card, reviewed by Roni Simunovic

Border: A Journey to the Edge of Europe by Kapka Kassabova, reviewed by Michael Hayward

Something That May Shock and Discredit You by Daniel Mallory Ortberg, reviewed by Kelsea O'Connor

All I Have Learned Is Where I Have Been by Joe Fiorito, reviewed by Jill Mandrake

The Dutch Wife by Eric McCormack, reviewed by Patty Osborne

Transparent City by Ondjaki, reviewed by Anson Ching

The Polish Rider by Ben Lerner, reviewed by Michael Hayward

Coach StrobCam, reviewed by Jill Mandrake

Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion by Jia Tolentino, reviewed by Jonathan Heggen

The Encyclopedia of Inspiration, reviewed by Kelsea O'Connor

Plus:

The National Map of Joan Crawford

And the GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!

