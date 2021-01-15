Geist 117: Table of Contents

FEATURES
Winners of the 16th Annual Geist Literal Literary Postcard Story Contest
Hilary M.V. Leathem, “To Coronavirus, C: An Anthropological Abecedary”
Fabrice Strippoli, “Synchronicity”
NOTES & DISPATCHES
Ola Szczecinska, “Lights on Queensway”
Jeff Shucard, “My Week in Tunisia”
James Pollock, “Barometer”; "Television”
Jonathan Montpetit, “The Art of Shaving Oneself”
Kristen den Hartog, “Solace”
Evelyn Lau, “N’awlins”
FINDINGS
“Greetings from Fort Babine” by Whess Harman
“Heroine” by Gail Scott
Causes-of-death in the movies
Steven Heighton on travelling refugees and clashes on cold nights
“Christopher Columbus on the Prairies” by Bertrand Bickersteth
Found Poetry by Arleen Paré
“The Cursed Hermit” comics by Kris Bertin and Alexander Forbes
“Impurity” by Larry Tremblay
Adam Leith Gollner and Dany Laferrière on the ecclesiatic qualities of writers
Robert Ivan Martin on scurrilous abuse
George K. Ilsley on perfectly good beans
Cree Comic Sans by Joi Arcand
“Mom, Dad, Other” by andrea bennett
COLUMNS
Stephen Henighan, “Lethal Evolutions”
Alberto Manguel, “Library as Wishful Thinking”
ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of
Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project, directed by Matt Wolf, reviewed by Shyla Seller
On the the joker playing card, reviewed by Roni Simunovic
Border: A Journey to the Edge of Europe by Kapka Kassabova, reviewed by Michael Hayward
Something That May Shock and Discredit You by Daniel Mallory Ortberg, reviewed by Kelsea O'Connor
All I Have Learned Is Where I Have Been by Joe Fiorito, reviewed by Jill Mandrake
The Dutch Wife by Eric McCormack, reviewed by Patty Osborne
Transparent City by Ondjaki, reviewed by Anson Ching
The Polish Rider by Ben Lerner, reviewed by Michael Hayward
Coach StrobCam, reviewed by Jill Mandrake
Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion by Jia Tolentino, reviewed by Jonathan Heggen
The Encyclopedia of Inspiration, reviewed by Kelsea O'Connor
Plus:
The National Map of Joan Crawford
And the GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!