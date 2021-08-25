Geist 118: Table of Contents

IN CAMERA
Photos of Vancouver Chinatown taken in 1956 by a mystery photographer and developed 50 years later by Christine Hagemoen
FEATURES
Susie Taylor, “Do You Know Who I Am, B’y?”
Michel Huneault, “With a View”
Billeh Nickerson, “Langley”
Daniel Canty, “The Sum of Lost Steps”
NOTES & DISPATCHES
Randy Fred, “Resistance and Renewal”
Celia Haig-Brown, “Resistance and Relentlessness”
Gregory Betts, “Cleaning Up”
Tiffany Hsieh, “Church on Queen”
Carmen Tiampo, “Wash With Like Colours”
Bernice Wicks, “Transportation Blues”
James Pollock, “Sprinkler, Umbrella”
Véronique Darwin, “New Normal Board Games”
FINDINGS
“How do you love me” by Émilie Régnier
Naomi K. Lewis tells the story of her nose
Found at the Vancouver Public Library: Pigeon Lore, Amish Hawaiian Adventures and more
“Short Essay on the Tweed Cap” by Carmine Starnino
“Subject Verb Object” by Ian Williams
Climate crisis poetry by Trynne Delaney
“Amnesiac” by Greg Santos
Morgan Murray on Newfoundland dialects
Poetry from eat salt | gaze at the ocean by Junie Désil
Chris Bose on foreign buzzwords and sophisticated begging
Accidental poetry by Natalie Purschwitz
“Uncle Ben and Aunt Jemima 2.0” by Cheryl Thompson
COLUMNS
Stephen Henighan, “All in the Same CANO”
Alberto Manguel, “Achilles and the Lusitan Tortoise”
ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of
Uncanny Valley by Anna Wiener, reviewed by Thad McIlroy
Burning Sugar by Cicely Belle Blain, reviewed by Kathleen Murdock
The “Félix Fénéon: The Artist and the Avant-Garde” exhibit, reviewed by Michael Hayward
Ordinary People, directed by Eduardo W. Roy Jr., reviewed by Patty Osborne
Wanting Everything, edited by Deanna Fong and Karis Shearer, reviewed by Shyla Seller
Going Down, released by Mississippi Live & the Dirty Dirty, reviewed by Jill Mandrake
Greenwood by Michael Christie, reviewed by Anson Ching
Small, Broke, and Kind of Dirty by Hana Shafi, reviewed by Sylvia Tran
Road Trips: Journeys in the Unspoiled World by Trevor Carolan, reviewed by Michael Hayward
Memories: From Moscow to the Black Sea by Teffi, reviewed by Michael Hayward
Blue Sky Kingdom by Bruce Kirkby, reviewed by Michael Hayward
The Junie B. Jones series, written by Barbara Park and illustrated by Denise Brunkus, reviewed by Patty Osborne
Plus:
The GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!