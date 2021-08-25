Geist 118: Table of Contents

Geist 118

IN CAMERA

Photos of Vancouver Chinatown taken in 1956 by a mystery photographer and developed 50 years later by Christine Hagemoen

FEATURES

Susie Taylor, “Do You Know Who I Am, B’y?”

Michel Huneault, “With a View”

Billeh Nickerson, “Langley”

Daniel Canty, “The Sum of Lost Steps”

NOTES & DISPATCHES

Randy Fred, “Resistance and Renewal”

Celia Haig-Brown, “Resistance and Relentlessness”

Gregory Betts, “Cleaning Up”

Tiffany Hsieh, “Church on Queen”

Carmen Tiampo, “Wash With Like Colours”

Bernice Wicks, “Transportation Blues”

James Pollock, “Sprinkler, Umbrella”

Véronique Darwin, “New Normal Board Games”

FINDINGS

“How do you love me” by Émilie Régnier

Naomi K. Lewis tells the story of her nose

Found at the Vancouver Public Library: Pigeon Lore, Amish Hawaiian Adventures and more

“Short Essay on the Tweed Cap” by Carmine Starnino

“Subject Verb Object” by Ian Williams

Climate crisis poetry by Trynne Delaney

“Amnesiac” by Greg Santos

Morgan Murray on Newfoundland dialects

Poetry from eat salt | gaze at the ocean by Junie Désil

Chris Bose on foreign buzzwords and sophisticated begging

Accidental poetry by Natalie Purschwitz

“Uncle Ben and Aunt Jemima 2.0” by Cheryl Thompson

COLUMNS

Stephen Henighan, “All in the Same CANO”

Alberto Manguel, “Achilles and the Lusitan Tortoise”

ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of

Uncanny Valley by Anna Wiener, reviewed by Thad McIlroy

Burning Sugar by Cicely Belle Blain, reviewed by Kathleen Murdock

The “Félix Fénéon: The Artist and the Avant-Garde” exhibit, reviewed by Michael Hayward

Ordinary People, directed by Eduardo W. Roy Jr., reviewed by Patty Osborne

Wanting Everything, edited by Deanna Fong and Karis Shearer, reviewed by Shyla Seller

Going Down, released by Mississippi Live & the Dirty Dirty, reviewed by Jill Mandrake

Greenwood by Michael Christie, reviewed by Anson Ching

Small, Broke, and Kind of Dirty by Hana Shafi, reviewed by Sylvia Tran

Road Trips: Journeys in the Unspoiled World by Trevor Carolan, reviewed by Michael Hayward

Memories: From Moscow to the Black Sea by Teffi, reviewed by Michael Hayward

Blue Sky Kingdom by Bruce Kirkby, reviewed by Michael Hayward

The Junie B. Jones series, written by Barbara Park and illustrated by Denise Brunkus, reviewed by Patty Osborne

Plus:

