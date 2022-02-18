Geist 119: Table of Contents

Geist 119

FEATURES

Winners of the Occasional Geist Short Long-Distance Writing Contest

Kristen den Hartog, “The Insulin Soldiers”

K’ari Fisher, “Don’t Worry, Leonardo Has a Plan”

NOTES & DISPATCHES

Sara Cassidy, “Flying the Coop”

James Pollock, “Flashlight”

Robyn Ludwig, “Black Velvet, If You Please”

Henry Doyle, “Sunday Morning Sidewalk”

Terence Byrnes, “Ash”

Stephen Smith, “The Acknowledgements”

FINDINGS

“Saskatchewan Photos” by George Webber

“Ethical Remembering” by Lisa Bird-Wilson

“Family Justice” by Vicki Laveau-Harvie

“‘Vancouver Chinatown’ May 31, 2020” by Leanne Dunic

“Lady Wrestler Downed at 43” by Julia Morrison

“Bravado” by Tanya Tagaq

“Snow Day” by Calvin Wharton

“Takeaway” by Chang Kuo-Li

“A Single Sentence” by Ahmet Altan

“Old Seeds” by M.A.C. Farrant

“Field Research” by Sachiko Murakami

New subject headings at the Vancouver Public Library: Sea bunny, rural gay men and more

Christie de purée de crisse and other French-Canadian curses

Buttons from The ArQuives, the largest independent LGBTQ2+ archive in the world

COLUMNS

Stephen Henighan, “Reheated Races”

Cheryl Thompson, “Dismantling the Myth of the Hero”

ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of:

Becoming Vancouver: A History by Daniel Francies, reviewed by Stephen Osborne

The Old Man in the Mirror Isn’t Me by Ray Robertson, reviewed by Jill Mandrake

Crying in H Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner, reviewed by Jonathan Heggen

The Overstory by Richard Powers, reviewed by Michael Hayward

Qallunaat! Why White People Are Funny, directed by Zebedee Nungak and Mark Sandiford, reviewed by Patty Osborne

Captains of the Sands by Jorge Amado, reviewed by Anson Ching

Utopia Avenue by David Mitchell, reviewed by Michael Hayward

Clyde Fans by Seth, reviewed by Michael Hayward

On poutine in Tokyo, reviewed by Sylvia Tran

Lost Feast: Culinary Extinction and the Future of Food by Lenore Newman, reviewed by Kelsea O’Connor

Love Live the Post Horn! by Vigdis Hjorth, reviewed by Shyla Seller

Fernweh by Teju Cole, reviewed by Michael Hayward

Plus:

The GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!

