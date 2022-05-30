Geist 120: Table of Contents

Geist 120

IN CAMERA

Sylvia Tran on photos from Gu Xiong’s “The Remains of a Journey”

FEATURES

Sadiqa de Meijer, “Do No Harm”

David Clerson, translated by Katia Grubisic, “City Within”

Winners of the 17th Annual Geist Literal Literary Postcard Story Contest

NOTES & DISPATCHES

Jill Boettger, “Do You Remotely Care?”

Evelyn Lau, “Dull Emergency”

Tara McGuire, “Short Term”

Natasha Greenblatt, “Scavenger Hunt for Losers”

Finn Wylie, “Shelter in Place”

FINDINGS

“Highway Reflection” by Kriss Munsya

“Fragments for a Pandemic” by El Jones

“Dear Lady” by Larissa Lai

“Baby Stripper” by Cid V. Brunet

“Cree Dictionary” by Dallas Hunt

“Notes from an Archive of Injuries” by Billy-Ray Belcourt

“Conversation #8” by Eli Tareq El Bechelany-Lynch

“No Funny Business” by Samuel Cantin

“Secret Refuge” by Rahat Kurd and Sumayya Syed

“Infestation” by Jen Sookfong Lee

“Boiled With Darkness” by Kelsea O’Connor

“Whose Side Am I On?” by Niels Hav

“Game Time” by Michel Hellman

“The Rampart” by Marie-Andrée Gill, translated by Kristen Renee Miller

COLUMNS

Stephen Henighan, “Transatlantic Fictions”

Alberto Manguel, “Arms and Letters”

ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of:

Milkman by Anna Burns, reviewed by Patty Osborne

Mushrooms of British Columbia by Andy MacKinnon and Kem Luther, reviewed by Michael Hayward

Ring by André Alexis, reviewed by Anson Ching

The Overstory by Richard Powers, reviewed by Michael Hayward

Shadow of Doubt: The Trials of Dennis Oland, Revised and Expanded Edition by Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon, reviewed by Kathleen Murdock

Before I Was a Critic I Was a Human Being by Amy Fung, reviewed by Kris Rothstein

Rise Up: Songs of the Women’s Movement, co-produced by Jim Brown, Heather A. Smith and Donna Korones, reviewed by Connie Kuhns

In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado, reviewed by Tanvi Bhatia

Bunker: Building for the End Times by Bradley Garrett, reviewed by Michael Hayward

nedi nezu (Good Medicine) by Tenille K. Campbell, reviewed by Kathleen Murdock

Ethos, written and directed by Berkun Oya, reviewed by Anson Ching

