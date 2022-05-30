Geist 120: Table of Contents

IN CAMERA
Sylvia Tran on photos from Gu Xiong’s “The Remains of a Journey”
FEATURES
Sadiqa de Meijer, “Do No Harm”
David Clerson, translated by Katia Grubisic, “City Within”
Winners of the 17th Annual Geist Literal Literary Postcard Story Contest
NOTES & DISPATCHES
Jill Boettger, “Do You Remotely Care?”
Evelyn Lau, “Dull Emergency”
Tara McGuire, “Short Term”
Natasha Greenblatt, “Scavenger Hunt for Losers”
Finn Wylie, “Shelter in Place”
FINDINGS
“Highway Reflection” by Kriss Munsya
“Fragments for a Pandemic” by El Jones
“Dear Lady” by Larissa Lai
“Baby Stripper” by Cid V. Brunet
“Cree Dictionary” by Dallas Hunt
“Notes from an Archive of Injuries” by Billy-Ray Belcourt
“Conversation #8” by Eli Tareq El Bechelany-Lynch
“No Funny Business” by Samuel Cantin
“Secret Refuge” by Rahat Kurd and Sumayya Syed
“Infestation” by Jen Sookfong Lee
“Boiled With Darkness” by Kelsea O’Connor
“Whose Side Am I On?” by Niels Hav
“Game Time” by Michel Hellman
“The Rampart” by Marie-Andrée Gill, translated by Kristen Renee Miller
COLUMNS
Stephen Henighan, “Transatlantic Fictions”
Alberto Manguel, “Arms and Letters”
ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of:
Milkman by Anna Burns, reviewed by Patty Osborne
Mushrooms of British Columbia by Andy MacKinnon and Kem Luther, reviewed by Michael Hayward
Ring by André Alexis, reviewed by Anson Ching
The Overstory by Richard Powers, reviewed by Michael Hayward
Shadow of Doubt: The Trials of Dennis Oland, Revised and Expanded Edition by Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon, reviewed by Kathleen Murdock
Before I Was a Critic I Was a Human Being by Amy Fung, reviewed by Kris Rothstein
Rise Up: Songs of the Women’s Movement, co-produced by Jim Brown, Heather A. Smith and Donna Korones, reviewed by Connie Kuhns
In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado, reviewed by Tanvi Bhatia
Bunker: Building for the End Times by Bradley Garrett, reviewed by Michael Hayward
nedi nezu (Good Medicine) by Tenille K. Campbell, reviewed by Kathleen Murdock
Ethos, written and directed by Berkun Oya, reviewed by Anson Ching
Plus:
The GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!