Geist 121: Table of Contents

Geist 121

FEATURES

“Close Range,” The photography of Ronnie Tessler

Spencer Lucas Oakes, “Bloom of Youth”

Judy LeBlanc, “Walking in the Wound”

NOTES & DISPATCHES

Deborah Ostrovsky, “Saint Joseph, Patron Saint of Bad Pronunciation”

Stephen Osborne, “Waiting for Language”

Jeremy Colangelo, “i is another”

Grant Buday, “Reduce, Reuse, Reincarnate”

Danielle Hubbard, “The muse hunt”

Connie Kuhns, “Marriage on the Download”

Debra Rooney, “Weird Jobs”

FINDINGS

“Collagen Matrix” by Theresa Kishkan

“Balloon in a Suitcase” by Tamas Dobozy

“G is for Gaslighting” by Virginia Konchan

“Balkan Economics” by Joe Fiorito

“305 Lost Buildings of Canada” by Raymond Biesinger and Alex Bozikovic

“My Money and My Daughter Go to Cornell” by Kellee Ngan

“First Letter” by Roger Farr

“Strangers to Bats to Lovers” by Kelsea O’Connor

Dakota McFadzean on alien greetings

“Past, Present, Future” by Adrian Stimson

“Statement 068” by Olga Ravn, translated from Danish by Martin Aitken

“What’s It Like?” by Elaine McCluskey

COLUMNS

Stephen Henighan, “Collateral Damage”

ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of:

The Emotion Thesaurus: A Writer’s Guide to Character Expression by Angela Ackerman and Becca Puglisi, reviewed by Thad McIlroy

Know It All: Finding the Impossible Country by James H. Marsh, reviewed by Daniel Francis

The Acid Room: The Psychedelic Trials and Tribulations of Hollywood Hospital by Jesse Donaldson and Erika Dyck, reviewed by Jill Mandrake

Stories I Might Regret Telling You by Martha Wainwright, reviewed by Michael Hayward

Unravelling Canada: A Knitting Odyssey by Sylvia Olsen, reviewed by Kelsea O’Connor

Resonance: Essays on the Craft and Life of Writing, edited by Andrew Chesham and Laura Farina, reviewed by April Thompson

Crowded Mirror by Sheila Delany, reviewed by Jill Mandrake

The Last Bookseller: A Life in the Rare Book Trade by Gary Goodman, reviewed by Michael Hayward

A Dream in Polar Fog by Yuri Rytkheu, reviewed by Anson Ching

A Mind at Peace by Ahmet Hamdi Tanpinar, reviewed by Anson Ching

Plus:

The GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!

