Geist 121: Table of Contents

FEATURES
“Close Range,” The photography of Ronnie Tessler
Spencer Lucas Oakes, “Bloom of Youth”
Judy LeBlanc, “Walking in the Wound”
NOTES & DISPATCHES
Deborah Ostrovsky, “Saint Joseph, Patron Saint of Bad Pronunciation”
Stephen Osborne, “Waiting for Language”
Jeremy Colangelo, “i is another”
Grant Buday, “Reduce, Reuse, Reincarnate”
Danielle Hubbard, “The muse hunt”
Connie Kuhns, “Marriage on the Download”
Debra Rooney, “Weird Jobs”
FINDINGS
“Collagen Matrix” by Theresa Kishkan
“Balloon in a Suitcase” by Tamas Dobozy
“G is for Gaslighting” by Virginia Konchan
“Balkan Economics” by Joe Fiorito
“305 Lost Buildings of Canada” by Raymond Biesinger and Alex Bozikovic
“My Money and My Daughter Go to Cornell” by Kellee Ngan
“First Letter” by Roger Farr
“Strangers to Bats to Lovers” by Kelsea O’Connor
Dakota McFadzean on alien greetings
“Past, Present, Future” by Adrian Stimson
“Statement 068” by Olga Ravn, translated from Danish by Martin Aitken
“What’s It Like?” by Elaine McCluskey
COLUMNS
Stephen Henighan, “Collateral Damage”
ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of:
The Emotion Thesaurus: A Writer’s Guide to Character Expression by Angela Ackerman and Becca Puglisi, reviewed by Thad McIlroy
Know It All: Finding the Impossible Country by James H. Marsh, reviewed by Daniel Francis
The Acid Room: The Psychedelic Trials and Tribulations of Hollywood Hospital by Jesse Donaldson and Erika Dyck, reviewed by Jill Mandrake
Stories I Might Regret Telling You by Martha Wainwright, reviewed by Michael Hayward
Unravelling Canada: A Knitting Odyssey by Sylvia Olsen, reviewed by Kelsea O’Connor
Resonance: Essays on the Craft and Life of Writing, edited by Andrew Chesham and Laura Farina, reviewed by April Thompson
Crowded Mirror by Sheila Delany, reviewed by Jill Mandrake
The Last Bookseller: A Life in the Rare Book Trade by Gary Goodman, reviewed by Michael Hayward
A Dream in Polar Fog by Yuri Rytkheu, reviewed by Anson Ching
A Mind at Peace by Ahmet Hamdi Tanpinar, reviewed by Anson Ching
Plus:
The GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!