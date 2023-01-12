Geist 122: Table of Contents

Geist 122

FEATURES

Emily Chou, "My Dad's Brother (Or What Does Drowning Look Like)"

"Future Perfect," a reinvented city bylaws collaboration project by Action Hero and Mia + Eric

Charles Brown, “Things That Scatter”

NOTES & DISPATCHES

CB Campbell, “Joe and Me”

Mazzy Sleep, “Heart Medicine”

David M. Wallace, “Red Flags”

David Sheskin, “PRESS 1 IF”

Jennilee Austria, “Scavengers”

FINDINGS

“Hostile Vibration” by Tara McGuire

“Marathon” by Conyer Clayton

“Nothing for Money” by Joseph Kakwinokanasum

“Ways to Deal with Worry” by David Ly

“Safe Passage through Armageddon” by Tree Abraham

“Generational Resilience” by Paul F. Michel and Dr. Kathryn A. Michel

“Vancouvering” by Jennifer Zilm

“The Day I Gave My Candelabra to the People” by River Halen

“Population: More or Less” by Justin McElroy

COLUMNS

Stephen Henighan, “In Search of a Phrase”

ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of:

A Field Guide to Gold, Gemstone & Mineral Sites of British Columbia, Volume Two: Sites within a Day's Drive of Vancouver by Rick Hudson, reviewed by Kelsea O'Connor

Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands by Kate Beaton, reviewed by Michael Hayward

The Penguin Book of Japanese Short Stories edited and translated by Jay Rubin, reviewed by Jonathan Heggen

Black Sugar by Miguel Bonnefoy, reviewed by Anson Ching

Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep by Philip K. Dick, reviewed by Debby Reis

Sleeping Giant, directed by Andrew Cividino, reviewed by Patty Osborne

The Premonitions Bureau by Sam Knight, reviewed by Daniel Francis

All the Broken Things by Geoff Inverarity, reviewed by Peggy Thompson

Suite for Barbara Loden by Nathalie Léger, reviewed by Michael Hayward

Monument by Manahil Bandukwala, reviewed by April Thompson

Plus:

The GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!

