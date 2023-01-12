Geist 122: Table of Contents

FEATURES
Emily Chou, "My Dad's Brother (Or What Does Drowning Look Like)"
"Future Perfect," a reinvented city bylaws collaboration project by Action Hero and Mia + Eric
Charles Brown, “Things That Scatter”
NOTES & DISPATCHES
CB Campbell, “Joe and Me”
Mazzy Sleep, “Heart Medicine”
David M. Wallace, “Red Flags”
David Sheskin, “PRESS 1 IF”
Jennilee Austria, “Scavengers”
FINDINGS
“Hostile Vibration” by Tara McGuire
“Marathon” by Conyer Clayton
“Nothing for Money” by Joseph Kakwinokanasum
“Ways to Deal with Worry” by David Ly
“Safe Passage through Armageddon” by Tree Abraham
“Generational Resilience” by Paul F. Michel and Dr. Kathryn A. Michel
“Vancouvering” by Jennifer Zilm
“The Day I Gave My Candelabra to the People” by River Halen
“Population: More or Less” by Justin McElroy
COLUMNS
Stephen Henighan, “In Search of a Phrase”
ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of:
A Field Guide to Gold, Gemstone & Mineral Sites of British Columbia, Volume Two: Sites within a Day's Drive of Vancouver by Rick Hudson, reviewed by Kelsea O'Connor
Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands by Kate Beaton, reviewed by Michael Hayward
The Penguin Book of Japanese Short Stories edited and translated by Jay Rubin, reviewed by Jonathan Heggen
Black Sugar by Miguel Bonnefoy, reviewed by Anson Ching
Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep by Philip K. Dick, reviewed by Debby Reis
Sleeping Giant, directed by Andrew Cividino, reviewed by Patty Osborne
The Premonitions Bureau by Sam Knight, reviewed by Daniel Francis
All the Broken Things by Geoff Inverarity, reviewed by Peggy Thompson
Suite for Barbara Loden by Nathalie Léger, reviewed by Michael Hayward
Monument by Manahil Bandukwala, reviewed by April Thompson
Plus:
The GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!