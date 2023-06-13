Geist 123: Table of Contents

Geist 123

FEATURES

Winners of the 2022 Geist Erasure Poetry Contest

Toby Sharpe, “Satellite”

Leanne Dunic, “On Lake Saiko”

Gabrielle Marceau, “Main Character”

NOTES & DISPATCHES

Sara Cassidy, “The Lowest Tide”

Sneha Subramanian Kanta, “A Love Poem, Also a Physics Poem”

Sara Graefe, “My Summer Behind the Iron Curtain”

Sarah Wolfson, “The Gravedigger”

Luca Cara Seccafien, “She Came In through the Window”

FINDINGS

“Writing a Disabled Future, In Progress” by Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha

“When Two Funny Women Died in One Month” by Dona Sturmanis

“Glitterbomb” and “In the Metro” by Gabriel Cholette and Jacob Pyne, translated by Elina Taillon

“Nervous Breakdown” by Tracey Lindeman

“Me, the Joshua Tree” by Joshua Whitehead

“How to Overthrow Canada via Infographic” by Emily Riddle

“Burn Barrel” by Emily Utter

“Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit” by Norma Dunning

“Here Is Where You Can Find Me” by Hugh Brody

“Everything As It Was” by Christina Wong and Daniel Innes

ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of:

Holiday, 1909 by Charles Chapman, reviewed by Michael Hayward

Let the World Have You by Mikko Harvey, reviewed by Jill Mandrake

The Great Canadian Art Fraud Case: The Group of Seven and Tom Thomson Forgeries by Jon S. Dellandrea, reviewed by Kelsea O'Connor

The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation by Rosemary Sullivan, reviewed by Patty Osborne

And a Dog Called Fig: Solitude, Connection, the Writing Life by Helen Humphreys, reviewed by Kris Rothstein

Landlines by Raynor Winn, reviewed by Peggy Thompson

Shaman by Kim Stanley Robinson, reviewed by Jonathan Heggen

What We Talk About When We Talk About Dumplings edited by John Lorinc, reviewed by Kris Rothstein

For Whom the Bell Tolls by Ernest Hemingway, reviewed by Anson Ching

Projections edited by Rebecca Romney, reviewed by Michael Hayward

Some of the Puzzles by M.A.C. Farrant, reviewed by Jill Mandrake

Plus:

The GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!

Order Geist 123 online for only $12.95.