Geist 123: Table of Contents

FEATURES
Winners of the 2022 Geist Erasure Poetry Contest
Toby Sharpe, “Satellite”
Leanne Dunic, “On Lake Saiko”
Gabrielle Marceau, “Main Character”
NOTES & DISPATCHES
Sara Cassidy, “The Lowest Tide”
Sneha Subramanian Kanta, “A Love Poem, Also a Physics Poem”
Sara Graefe, “My Summer Behind the Iron Curtain”
Sarah Wolfson, “The Gravedigger”
Luca Cara Seccafien, “She Came In through the Window”
FINDINGS
“Writing a Disabled Future, In Progress” by Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha
“When Two Funny Women Died in One Month” by Dona Sturmanis
“Glitterbomb” and “In the Metro” by Gabriel Cholette and Jacob Pyne, translated by Elina Taillon
“Nervous Breakdown” by Tracey Lindeman
“Me, the Joshua Tree” by Joshua Whitehead
“How to Overthrow Canada via Infographic” by Emily Riddle
“Burn Barrel” by Emily Utter
“Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit” by Norma Dunning
“Here Is Where You Can Find Me” by Hugh Brody
“Everything As It Was” by Christina Wong and Daniel Innes
ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of:
Holiday, 1909 by Charles Chapman, reviewed by Michael Hayward
Let the World Have You by Mikko Harvey, reviewed by Jill Mandrake
The Great Canadian Art Fraud Case: The Group of Seven and Tom Thomson Forgeries by Jon S. Dellandrea, reviewed by Kelsea O'Connor
The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation by Rosemary Sullivan, reviewed by Patty Osborne
And a Dog Called Fig: Solitude, Connection, the Writing Life by Helen Humphreys, reviewed by Kris Rothstein
Landlines by Raynor Winn, reviewed by Peggy Thompson
Shaman by Kim Stanley Robinson, reviewed by Jonathan Heggen
What We Talk About When We Talk About Dumplings edited by John Lorinc, reviewed by Kris Rothstein
For Whom the Bell Tolls by Ernest Hemingway, reviewed by Anson Ching
Projections edited by Rebecca Romney, reviewed by Michael Hayward
Some of the Puzzles by M.A.C. Farrant, reviewed by Jill Mandrake
Plus:
The GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!