Geist 124: Table of Contents

Geist 124

FEATURES

David Huebert, “The Business of Salvation”

Winners of the 18th Annual Literal Literary Postcard Story Contest

Eleanor Panno, “The Broch”

Christine Lai, “Now Must Say Goodbye”

NOTES & DISPATCHES

Ian Roy, “My Body Is a Wonderland”

Margaret Nowaczyk, “Metanoias”

Molly Cross-Blanchard, “Here’s the thing”

Sara de Waal, “Little Women, Two Raccoons”

Owen Torrey, “Short Talk on Summer Ending”

FINDINGS

“Coffeetable Sex Books and the Words of Gods” by Nick Thran

“I Am From…” by Eva Forde

“The Special Canadian Edition of Summer Camps” by Rika Ruebsaat

“Theft” by Valérie Bah

“Dead Listener” by Andrew Steinmetz

“The Magic Door” by Paige Maylott

“Origin” by Uchechukwu Peter Umezurike

“Grief Map 2” by Kate Siklosi

“Detritus from the House of Rage” by Jen Sookfong Lee

ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of:

Holden After and Before: Love Letter for a Son Lost to Overdose by Tara McGuire, reviewed by Peggy Thompson

Turn Every Page, directed by Lizzie Gottlieb, reviewed by Michael Hayward

Solito: A Memoir by Javier Zamora, reviewed by Patty Osborne

Tracking Giants: Big Trees, Tiny Triumphs, and Misadventures in the Forest by Amanda Lewis, reviewed by Kelsea O’Connor

Underland by Robert Macfarlane, reviewed by Michael Hayward

Mercy Gene by JD Derbyshire, reviewed by Peggy Thompson

My Grandfather’s Knife: Hidden Stories from the Second World War by Joseph Pearson, reviewed by Kris Rothstein

Rabo de Peixe, directed by Augusto Fraga and Patrícia Sequeira, reviewed by Debby Reis

A Russian Sister by Caroline Adderson, reviewed by Michael Hayward

Rubymusic by Connie Kuhns, reviewed by Peggy Thompson

The Man in the Red Coat by Julian Barnes, reviewed by Michael Hayward

Plus:

The GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!

