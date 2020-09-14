Instructions For My Father

Originally published in PRISM international in 2013 (black & white photograph of my father on a beach, taken by my mother, 1967) Leave the woman taking this picture, Dad; dive into the water and swim for your life. Crawl onto the beach of the next village and marry the prettiest girl you see. That night, when I come to you in nightmares, please stay calm, as I will bring scenes from your foregone future: holes the size of fists in closet doors, and choirs of rum bottles on window sills. Feel better by going for a walk on the beach. Peer across the water and imagine the boy from your dream, smiling and waving. He is happy that, for you, he simply never was.