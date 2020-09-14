Originally published in PRISM international in 2013 (black & white photograph of my father on a beach, taken by my mother, 1967) Leave the woman taking this picture, Dad; dive into the water and swim for your life. Crawl onto the beach of the next village and marry the prettiest girl you see. That night, when I come to you in nightmares, please stay calm, as I will bring scenes from your foregone future: holes the size of fists in closet doors, and choirs of rum bottles on window sills. Feel better by going for a walk on the beach. Peer across the water and imagine the boy from your dream, smiling and waving. He is happy that, for you, he simply never was.
Instructions For My Father
|
Subscribe to Geist! SUBSCRIBE/RENEW
|
ADVICE FOR THE LIT-LORN
To get right to the point, what are staggers and jags?
—Stan Rogers fan, Halifax NS