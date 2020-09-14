Instructions For My Father


Originally published in PRISM international in 2013

(black & white photograph of my father on a beach, taken by my mother, 1967)

Leave the woman taking
this picture, Dad;
dive into the water and
swim for your life.

Crawl onto the beach of
the next village and
marry the prettiest
girl you see. That night,

when I come to you in
nightmares, please stay
calm, as I will bring
scenes from your foregone future:

holes the size of fists
in closet doors, and
choirs of rum bottles
on window sills.

Feel better by going for
a walk on the beach.
Peer across the water
and imagine

the boy from your dream,
smiling and waving. He is
happy that, for you,
he simply never was.

Tags

ADVICE FOR THE LIT-LORN
WRITING QUESTIONS, QUANDARIES & PICKLES

To get right to the point, what are staggers and jags?

—Stan Rogers fan, Halifax NS

Read the answer from Geist Editors!

---
KEEP IN TOUCH WITH GEIST
---
EMAIL
FIRST NAME
LAST NAME
PROVINCE

Blogs