Durable Goods

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Images: Ripper Dipper Chip Sandwich. Earthenware, 2018 Mechelle Bounpraseuth & Sound of Music VHS. Earthenware, 2019. Mechelle Bounpraseuth.

Refrigerator

Compartmentalizing is its super- power. Everything inside has its cool, dry place, from the egg tray to the crisper, like an office building, or a school, albeit at slightly varying temperatures, from chill to chilly—dryly humorous in their juxtapositions, their postures, their unspoken hierarchies, from serious to silly. Then, every so often, the door swings open and a light comes on and reveals the truth: some things are going rotten, some are running low, and some are gone.

Washing Machine

Weighs your duds with joggles, with brief whirls. Satisfied, locks the glass door with a click that says leave. Poured water hisses, steam curls to fog the window. Such work’s on the clock. Later you hear all kinds of racket from the basement: gush of water from a hose, rhythmic churn, the unbalanced pounding of a drum. Someone’s beating the shit out of your clothes.