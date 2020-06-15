Little House


my house is smallest oldest little white on the block
neighbours tour over and look down
call the fire department
call the city
briefcase knocks at the door
and says we can’t park on the lawn
I like parking on the lawn
Grass is a waste sometimes anyways
Eyesore
Junk piled up and over everywhere
Two junk lovers wed and joined their junk and piled it up
Garage full, side of any all outside full
Piled and reworked by us
To make it a junkyard to relax in at least
The stuff stays though
Part of the deal
Got rid of six computer chairs, two fans, ancient television and stand
Piles piles but the rest stays
Landlord says she’ll kick us out if we don’t treat her like family
Which I guess means she can come by whenever she sees fit to complain
But never on time
Comment on the beer bottles in my house before she leaves on a cruise for a week
I didn’t know high-heeled rubber boots were real but they have walked across my living 
   room carpet dragging the dirt in
Greed got her this time
The kids in England are suing her over the estate
The neighbours say father liked to sue too
This house has a chimney
And a ghost

