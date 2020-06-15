Little House

my house is smallest oldest little white on the block neighbours tour over and look down call the fire department call the city briefcase knocks at the door and says we can’t park on the lawn I like parking on the lawn Grass is a waste sometimes anyways Eyesore Junk piled up and over everywhere Two junk lovers wed and joined their junk and piled it up Garage full, side of any all outside full Piled and reworked by us To make it a junkyard to relax in at least The stuff stays though Part of the deal Got rid of six computer chairs, two fans, ancient television and stand Piles piles but the rest stays Landlord says she’ll kick us out if we don’t treat her like family Which I guess means she can come by whenever she sees fit to complain But never on time Comment on the beer bottles in my house before she leaves on a cruise for a week I didn’t know high-heeled rubber boots were real but they have walked across my living room carpet dragging the dirt in Greed got her this time The kids in England are suing her over the estate The neighbours say father liked to sue too This house has a chimney And a ghost