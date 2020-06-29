Voyage to the Bottom of the Out

My name is Bar, like the stool I like to wear comfy underwear with holes My assets: I have a distinctive voice, I memorized the periodic table except when I forget parts of it I like when people sit around and say the worst thing they ever did I was named after Doris Day, and I am sure no one gives a hoot I like to make jokes out of things This pub opened up just a few years back: You’d think it wouldn’t have had enough time to become properly haunted Never eat in an establishment where the kitchen smells like sidewalk sauce My name’s Judy, and someone said, “Judy’s a beauty,” cause it kinda rhymes but I’m not falling for it My finger: Put some peanut butter on it I like songs where the singer goes totally nuts at the end I like the way she says, “I’ve been waiting” I’d like to cross my fingers for you but I have arthritis, both hands