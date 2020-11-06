All the Broken Things / Looming


Everybody’s talking
about The Looming Pointless Catastrophe
how pointless it is
how much it looms.
What a catastrophe it’s going to be.

We’re stockpiling for the short term,
the long term we don’t know.
No matter how much you prepare
there’s always something new looming,
like the Unexploded Grief Bomb
we found buried deep
out in back of the house.

It’s been there for decades,
we figured a previous owner,
but I’m not so sure.
Besides, it’s ours now.

It’s on some sort of timer
we have no idea.
Thing is, it’s going to explode
sooner
or later
(hard to say which would be worse).

Someone else’s Grief Bomb
went off down the street last night.
There were sirens, lights, and weeping.
So there’s that.
We know about that.
We’ll take a casserole or something,
as one does.

I have to admit,
I resent all this Looming.
Try not to, but there it is:
life’s a bomb on a timer.

But I mean everything’s fine more or less,
if you don’t count what’s looming.
After all,
whatcha gonna do?

